Arsenal fans react to Joe Willock's display against Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Arsenal fans have taken aim at Joe Willock after his performance against Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

Since taking charge Freddie Ljungberg has shown great faith in the Arsenal youngster, and selected him to start in both matches.

However, Willock was not at his best last night as Arsenal fell to defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The academy graduate was tasked with being one of Arsenal’s most creative influences, but he failed to provide the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang with the service required.

And many Arsenal supporters have suggested that Willock needs to be taken out of their starting line-up now.

Fact of the matter is Willock shouldn’t be anywhere near the Arsenal first team.



The balance of the side again was pathetic in the first half, it’s like Ljungberg was playing football manager.



Stop sacrificing players like Auba and Ozil for others. Play men in positions. — ᵂᵒᶻ ⚪️ (@WozAfc) December 6, 2019

Why do they rate Willock?! He's awful man, just play 2 in midfield and start Martinelli? #AFC maybe I'm stupid idk — Swanny (@Swanny1875) December 5, 2019

Willock can't actually pass the ball. I'm fuming. #AFC — Jesse Haaranen (@chessyboe) December 5, 2019

Willock is absolute garbage #afc — Alistair Ritter (@Ali_Ritter) December 5, 2019

That thing called Willock. Why is it on the pitch???? Poor passes. Let him go back to academy. #Afc — Team Eddie (@edahumuza) December 5, 2019

I don't get why willock is in the team! He offers nothing, poor control, poor passing, no creativity! Wasted player in midfield!..... Oh brilliant now we're losing! #afc — Gareth Jones (@gazzaj84) December 5, 2019

The reaction to Willock’s display rather highlights the frustrations at Arsenal right now.

Willock may only be a youngster, but no player in the first-team in exempt from criticism.

Arsenal have badly under-performed so far this term, and currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League table.