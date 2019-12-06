Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Joe Willock's display against Brighton & Hove Albion

John Verrall
Joe Willock of Arsenal in action during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Doncaster Rovers at Emirates Stadium on September 20, 2017 in London, England.
Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Joe Willock of Arsenal in action during the UEFA Europa League group H match between Arsenal FC and BATE Borisov at Emirates Stadium on December 7, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans have taken aim at Joe Willock after his performance against Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

Since taking charge Freddie Ljungberg has shown great faith in the Arsenal youngster, and selected him to start in both matches.

However, Willock was not at his best last night as Arsenal fell to defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

 

The academy graduate was tasked with being one of Arsenal’s most creative influences, but he failed to provide the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang with the service required.

And many Arsenal supporters have suggested that Willock needs to be taken out of their starting line-up now.

The reaction to Willock’s display rather highlights the frustrations at Arsenal right now.

Willock may only be a youngster, but no player in the first-team in exempt from criticism.

Arsenal have badly under-performed so far this term, and currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

