Alan Pardew shares what he spotted during Arsenal's warm-up

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday, with their performance during the contest very poor.

Alan Pardew has told Amazon Prime that he detected a ‘bad feeling’ among Arsenal’s players last night.

Pardew was working as a pundit at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, and he picked up on a few signs that all was not well.

Pardew suggests that Nicolas Pepe’s warm-up was was not exactly vigorous, and he was also disheartened to see Mesut Ozil’s angry reaction at full-time.

“Well firstly I thought there were some bad feeling in the group tonight,” Pardew said.

“The warm-up, the guys mentioned at half-time, that Pepe didn’t warm-up well. There was an incident with Ozil and Mertesacker at the end which will probably be on the back pages of the papers.”

The frustration among Arsenal’s players was understandable given their terrible performance against Brighton.

Aside from a brief period after half-time, the Gunners were largely outplayed during the contest.

Brighton were well worth the three points in the end, as Arsenal’s winless run stretched to nine matches.

Freddie Ljungberg’s side are now in 10th place in the Premier League table, and the angry reaction from supporters at full-time showed just how much frustrations are rising around the club.