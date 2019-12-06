Alan Pardew backs David Moyes for Everton

Everton are on the hunt for a new manager.

Alan Pardew said on Amazon Prime TV (7:36pm, December 5, 2019) that David Moyes is the right manager for Everton at the moment.

The 58-year-old, who is without a managerial role at the moment following his departure from West Bromwich Albion in 2018, has also suggested that he would be interested in taking over at Everton.

Pardew said on Amazon Prime TV (7:36pm, December 5, 2019) when asked if he would fancy the Everton job, as transcribed by The Express: “Of course.”

The former Newcastle United manager added: “I think David Moyes is a good fit for Everton right now.

“When I look at them, as a coach from the sideline, there looks a lot of problems there. The back four don’t look tight; there doesn’t seem no cohesion.

“I’m not sure what the philosophy is. They’re in danger of being in a relegation scrap. There’s a lot of managers like myself who could do that kind of job."

David Moyes to Everton?

Everton do have a very good squad, but the players are underperforming and results have been hugely disappointing this season.

The Toffees have also looked defensively vulnerable, and the Merseyside outfit could do with a new striker who is a proven goalscorer.

Moyes has been hugely successful at Everton, and given the job he did at West Ham United recently, the former Manchester United manager would be a good short-term fix for the Toffees.

As for Pardew taking over at Everton, it is very unlikely that the Premier League club will offer him the role.