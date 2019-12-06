Ackley Bridge season 4 is confirmed - release date, cast and a huge change

Ackley Bridge is heading back to our screens!

As Grange Hill and Waterloo Road have both been and gone, it is now up to Channel 4's Ackley Bridge to carry the baton of school-based TV dramas for the foreseeable future.

Fans have fallen in love with the show and its characters since the first series hit our screens in 2017.

However, after series 3 saw one of the show's main characters killed off and the other leave for university, there were doubts about whether Ackley Bridge would have a future.

Luckily enough, however, the future of Ackley Bridge has just got a bit brighter as it has been announced that the show will be returning to Channel 4 for its fourth series.

COMEDY ON SKY: Will Tim Minchin's Upright be getting a second series?

Ackley Bridge will return for series 4

It was announced on December 5th by Channel 4 that the school-based drama series would be heading back to our screens for a fourth instalment.

It has been confirmed that Ackley Bridge will return in September 2020 but a concrete release date is yet to be confirmed.

However, if the series is to remain airing on Tuesdays, as it has done since series 2, then Ackley Bridge could return on either September 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd or 29th but we'll obviously learn that closer to the time.

Series 4 cast news

With Nas and Missy now both out of the frame, the focus of series 4 will have to shift away from the pair but the good thing with schools is that new pupils arrive every year so prepare to meet some new characters when September rolls around.

Until then, Channel 4 has left us with a list of the returning cast members who'll feature in series 4.

Sunetra Sarker, Rob James Collier, Jo Joyner, Charlie Hardwick, Tony Jayawardeena, Fern Deacon, Phoebe Tuffs-Berry, Cody Ryan, Nazmeen Kauser and Zara Salim.

Ackley Bridge is changing

As well as a big shift in the show's cast, we're also going to have to contend with a new running time as Ackley Bridge's fourth series will consist of 10 episodes that are 30 minutes in length rather than the full hour they have been in the previous three series.

We'll have to wait and see whether the new format helps the show succeed when it returns in September.