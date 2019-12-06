A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby cast in full - who is returning to Aldovia this year?

The third instalment of A Christmas Prince landed on Netflix on Thursday, December 5th and this year, babies are involved.

So, if you thought Christmas was a time for peace, think again.

For the third film in Netflix's A Christmas Prince franchise, Amber and Richard are celebrating the festive season with a baby on the way. And if that wasn't enough of a stress, they have to preside over the signing of a sacred peace treaty which threatens Amber's baby with a curse!

It doesn't sound like the jolliest of holidays in Aldovia this year.

So, who is in the cast for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby? Who will return to our screens for the third chapter?

Who is returning to Aldovia this Christmas?

Obviously, Rachel and Richard are returning for the third film, now King and Queen.

Rachel is played by Rose McIver, who's best known roles to date include Tinkerbell in Once Upon A Time and Liv Moore in The CW's iZombie. Ben Lamb has also been involved with mega franchises, having starred in both Divergent and Now You See Me 2.

Also making their return to Aldovia for the third film is Raj Bajaj as stylist Sahil, Honor Kneafsey as Princess Emily, Alice Krige - of Star Trek fame - as Queen Helena and British actress Tahirah Sharif as Amber's friend and co-worker, Melissa.

Completing the line-up of the cast are Theo Devaney as scheming Royal Simon, Amber's dad Rudy who is played by John Guerrasio, Sarah Douglas as Mrs Averill, Joel McVeagh as Andy.

Mr. Zabala (played by Andy Lucas) and Mr. Little (Richard Ashton) will also return for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby!

Meet The Royal Baby's new cast

The plot of A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby revolves around a peace treaty between Aldovia and Penglia, another fictional country, if you couldn't already tell!

And so, the new cast of the third film all centre on the royalty of Penglia.

Momo Yeung inhabits the role of Queen Ming, in her debut acting role. Previously she had been credited with the role of Dancer in The Grind (2012) and Waitress in Stath Lets Flats (2018).

Kevin Shen will play King Tai, her husband. Kevin has much more acting experience, having held roles since 2013. Some of Kevin's most notable roles to date include Eddie Tsang in EastEnders (2016), Barrett in Unlocked (2017) and Watt Li in Close (2019), both of the latter films alongside Noomi Rapace.

Also signed up as a new cast member is Crystal Yu as Lynn, however we won't give away any spoilers surrounding Crystal's role! Crystal Yu's biggest role to date was Lily Chao in Casualty.

Watch A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby from Thursday, December 5th on Netflix.