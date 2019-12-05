Xherdan Shaqiri and Virgil van Dijk react on Twitter to Liverpool's win over Everton

Liverpool ran out 5-2 winners at Anfield yesterday, with Jurgen Klopp's side continuing their fine run of form.

Xherdan Shaqiri has posted a message on Twitter suggesting it was good to be back on the pitch for Liverpool last night, as he helped his side to victory over Everton.

Shaqiri has been starved of game at Liverpool this season, but he served up a reminder of how talented a player he remains yesterday evening.

Shaqiri got on the scoresheet and was a constant menace, as he helped Liverpool beat Everton 5-2.

The Swiss winger never looked as if he wasn’t match sharp, despite his lack of game time, and Shaqiri was clearly in a good mood after the match.

Shaqiri wasn’t the only Liverpool player to come out and celebrate on social media after the Merseyside derby victory either.

Both Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk also posted message on Twitter, after helping their side to another three points.

100 games for @LFC. Derby win. Celebration with the GOAT. Perfect night. pic.twitter.com/B8SstXrbe4 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 4, 2019

Liverpool’s win over Everton has restored their 11 point advantage over Manchester City, with the Reds’ next match coming against Bournemouth at the weekend.