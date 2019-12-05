Quick links

Chelsea

Aston Villa

Premier League

'World class': Tom Heaton stuns Aston Villa fans with Chelsea display

Danny Owen
Villa fans look on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on October 19, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tom Heaton has been an absolute revelation since swapping Burnley for Premier League rivals Aston Villa in a bargain £8m deal.

Tom Heaton of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 4, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

For all the millions of pounds Aston Villa spent over the summer on Brazilian centre-forwards, Manchester City starlets and tenacious, ball-winning midfielders, their most inspired signing is proving to be a 33-year-old veteran.

In Tom Heaton, the Midland giants appear to have snapped up one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers for as little as £8 million.

To put that into perspective, that is some £60 million less than the goalkeeper who lined up for the opposition during Aston Villa's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

But while Kepa Arrizabalaga went into the midweek encounter under the microscope after some high-profile errors, Heaton has been a picture of consistency all season long for Dean Smith’s side.

Tom Heaton of Aston Villa saves a shot from Andreas Christensen of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 04, 2019 in...

The former Burnley number one has already made genuinely world class saves against the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle United this season and, as he soared flew the air to tip Willian’s swerving, swirling free-kick onto the post, it was Heaton, not Kepa, who looked like the £71 million goalkeeper in West London.

With the European Championships around the corner, and with Jordan Pickford enduring another day to forget at Anfield, Heaton is not merely giving England manager Gareth Southgate food for thought, he’s served up a three-course dinner of dilemmas.

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England during an England Media Access Day at St Georges Park on November 13, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch