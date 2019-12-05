Wolverhampton Wanderers fans react on Twitter to Joao Moutinho display against West Ham

Wolverhampton Wanderers put in a superb display at Molineux and the Wolves maestro once again impressed for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on Twitter about their latest win and Joao Moutinho's performance at Molineux earned plenty of rave reviews.

The Portugal veteran put in yet another classy display in the middle of the park as Wolves beat West Ham, pulling the strings, utilising the ball well, and providing another assist for a teammate to score.

Moutinho's corner kick was not dealt with by the Hammers defence as Leander Dendoncker surged in and slotted home, opposition goalkeeper David Martin caught out by how easily his team's back line was breached.

The 33-year-old now has 12 Premier League assists for Wolves - only Matt Jarvis, on 13, has managed more - and plenty of Molineux fans were praising the £5million magician's latest efforts on social media:

How good is Joao Moutinho? Absolute bossed it today — Chris Barratt (@chrismelbarratt) 4 December 2019

Adama unplayable

Moutinho majestic

Patricio superb

Every player excellent

Substitutions inspired

Great finish by Cutrone

Totally dominant

West Ham played off the park...... — Steve Plant (@wolvesmatchworn) 4 December 2019

I think the closest Rice got to Moutinho tonight was when he shook his hand beforehand — Matt Cooper (@mcooperwrites) 4 December 2019

What a team this is. Didn’t even look tired tonight when you’d think we would. Doc, Dendoncker and Saïss all won everything in the air, Moutinho just unbelievable again. Jonny is so underrated. Jota looks confident still, needs that goal and then he’ll be unstoppable again... — Official Wolves Fans (@WeLoveWolves) 4 December 2019

Moutinho and Jimenez outstanding again...more sophisticated than a Bentley, more stylish than an Aston Martin and more silky than a nice bar of Galaxy chocolate #wwfc — Russ Cockburn (@Dwarfio) 5 December 2019

5ft7 of football heaven was in a league of his own tonight. The work rate of someone in his 30s is off the chart....João Moutinho you amaze me! pic.twitter.com/PfE6Pmvhlv — Goldie (@BridgnorthWolf) 4 December 2019

Is Moutinho getting better? — Matt Dobson (@mattdobbo9) 4 December 2019

Yup, crazy — Richard Milner (@BigRichMilner) 5 December 2019

Wolves added a second late on when substitute Patrick Cutrone was on hand to collect Pedro Neto's pass - Jonny having gone on a superb run beforehand - and slot home to put the Molineux side fifth in the Premier League table.

Up next for Nuno Espirito Santo's side is a trip to Brighton on Sunday.