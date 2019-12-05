Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans react on Twitter to Joao Moutinho display against West Ham

Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux on December 04, 2019 in Wolverhampton,...
Wolverhampton Wanderers put in a superb display at Molineux and the Wolves maestro once again impressed for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on Twitter about their latest win and Joao Moutinho's performance at Molineux earned plenty of rave reviews.

The Portugal veteran put in yet another classy display in the middle of the park as Wolves beat West Ham, pulling the strings, utilising the ball well, and providing another assist for a teammate to score.

Moutinho's corner kick was not dealt with by the Hammers defence as Leander Dendoncker surged in and slotted home, opposition goalkeeper David Martin caught out by how easily his team's back line was breached.

 

The 33-year-old now has 12 Premier League assists for Wolves - only Matt Jarvis, on 13, has managed more - and plenty of Molineux fans were praising the £5million magician's latest efforts on social media:

Wolves added a second late on when substitute Patrick Cutrone was on hand to collect Pedro Neto's pass - Jonny having gone on a superb run beforehand - and slot home to put the Molineux side fifth in the Premier League table.

Up next for Nuno Espirito Santo's side is a trip to Brighton on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager

