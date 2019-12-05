Wigan's Tom Pearce happy as he nears return after Leeds exit

Tom Pearce is yet to feature for Wigan since leaving Leeds.

England under-20 international Tom Pearce has not had any luck since leaving Leeds United in the summer.

Pearce was sold by Leeds permanently to Wigan Athletic, and has not played a first team game.

This has been due to injury, and yesterday he made his comeback for Wigan's under-23 side.

Pearce was clearly delighted and sent a message out expressing his happiness to be moving in the right direction.

After a long 3 months out with injury it was finally good to get back on the pitchonwards and upwards https://t.co/gUxpY4W740 — Tom Pearce (@Tompearce98) December 4, 2019

Pearce had appeared like one of Leeds' top prospects after making his debut at the end of the 2017/18 season under Paul Heckingbottom.

New boss Marcelo Bielsa didn't fancy him, and sent him out on loan to Scunthorpe last season before selling him this summer.

He may not be at Leeds any longer, but he has a better chance of playing first team football at Wigan.

The Latics are in 22nd place and need some improvement. It's a good scenario for Pearce to come into and make an impact, and just perhaps, prove his old side wrong.