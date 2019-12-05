Quick links

Wigan Athletic

Championship

Wigan's Tom Pearce happy as he nears return after Leeds exit

Dan Coombs
Tom Pearce of England U20 during the Under 20 International Friendly match between England and Italy at Mill Farm on October 11, 2018 in Blackpool, England.
Tom Pearce is yet to feature for Wigan since leaving Leeds.

England under-20 international Tom Pearce has not had any luck since leaving Leeds United in the summer.

Pearce was sold by Leeds permanently to Wigan Athletic, and has not played a first team game.

 

This has been due to injury, and yesterday he made his comeback for Wigan's under-23 side.

Pearce was clearly delighted and sent a message out expressing his happiness to be moving in the right direction.

Pearce had appeared like one of Leeds' top prospects after making his debut at the end of the 2017/18 season under Paul Heckingbottom.

New boss Marcelo Bielsa didn't fancy him, and sent him out on loan to Scunthorpe last season before selling him this summer.

He may not be at Leeds any longer, but he has a better chance of playing first team football at Wigan.

The Latics are in 22nd place and need some improvement. It's a good scenario for Pearce to come into and make an impact, and just perhaps, prove his old side wrong.

Tom Pearce of Leeds United and Tom Barkhuizen of Preston North End compete for the ball during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road...

