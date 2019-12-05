Who is The Movies That Made Us narrator? Netflix fans irritated by the voiceover!

There's a new docu-series on Netflix which is set to take you on a trip down memory lane this Christmas.

The Movies That Made Us is four-part series exploring a different film each episode and talking to - you guessed it - the actors, filmmakers and industry insiders that they subsequently influenced.

Dirty Dancing, Ghostbusters, Die Hard and Home Alone are the show's stars. If you're a fan of any of these movies, then prepare to relive them in all their glory. And it's a nice touch from Netflix to add two Christmas classics to the list, to help get viewers into the festive spirit!

While the nostalgic nature of the series might feel as cozy and familiar as a warm hug, there's one thing that viewers have not been able to stand: the narrator.

So, who is the narrator of The Movies That Made Us?

A NEW CLASSIC: The Klaus ending will have you in tears!

Say hello to Netflix's new narrator

The narrator of the series is actor and writer Donald Ian Black.

Not much is known about the man himself, as he has starred in relatively few TV shows.

According to his IMDb, Donald's first role was in a short film called Ruins back in 2013. A year later he landed his first feature length film role in a movie called Chelsea.

In 2014, Donald also starred in a TV series called Astrid Strudelman: The Unicorn Whisperer which was made by Dreamworks.

We tried to find Donald on social media, however we could not find a trace of him anywhere!

What else has Donald Black narrated?

Donald's biggest narration gig to date has been working on Netflix's The Toys That Made Us from 2017 to 2019. So, it's no surprise then that the streaming site gave Donald the call for the spin-off series, given that that show was a hit.

Besides his Netflix work, Donald has had recurring voice roles on Disney Jr's Vampirina.

But none of Donald's work has rocketed him to major stardom!

Audiences call Donald "unbearable"

You would think after the success of The Toys That Made Us, Donald would be well-loved on this new series. But alas, the reception has been far from loving.

Not only have some fans dubbed Donald's narration "unbearable," one viewer was so incensed they called it "f****** horrible" and "ridiculous."

So, we don't think Donald will be winning any kind of narration award for his work here.

I so badly want to be into @netflix’s “The Movies that Made Us” series, but good god that narrator’s voice is unbearable. #TheMoviesThatMadeUs — My Dog Is Steve (@BryanMcWhite) December 1, 2019

Still, if you can get past the narration, The Movies That Made Us should definitely be added to your Christmas watchlist!

SEE ALSO: Celebrate this Christmas with The Beano!