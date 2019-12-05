Netflix: Where was V-Wars filmed? Ian Somerhalder returns to the land of vampires!

The streaming service has given vampire fans something to celebrate.

V-Wars has been unleashed, and fans are already curious to know where it was filmed.

The vampire sub-genre - will it ever die? Not a chance. For as long as we can remember, we've always been fascinated to watch these creatures of the undead thirst for blood. Since the likes of F.W. Murnau's 1922 silent classic Nosferatu, we have seen vampires explored throughout cinema.

You have iconic efforts like Dracula which have earned so many incarnations, but then you have the more different take...

We're talking about such gems as 1987's The Lost Boys and 1996's From Dusk Till Dawn. These films breathed new life into an arguably tired genre, and they weren't the last. The vampire craze peaked with the divisive Twilight franchise, and let's not forget the notable TV properties like The Vampire Diaries and True Blood.

Now, we have a new take to digest!

V-Wars on Netflix

Speaking of The Vampire Diaries, V-Wars stars the one-and-only Ian Somerhalder, best known for the role of Damon Salvatore.

He couldn't stay away from the vampire stuff for long!

This latest series premiered on Netflix on Thursday, November 5th 2019 and delivers audiences a neat ten episodes. It throws us into a world of terror as a scientist and his friend attempt to cure the world of a deadly outbreak of vampirism. Time is ticking, and war between the undead and the human race is looming on the horizon.

So, the stakes are high... we'll stop with the dad jokes!

Where was V-Wars filmed?

According to IMDb, the series was filmed in Ontario, Canada.

The street scenes were reportedly filmed in Gait, and principal photography took place in Sudbury and Cambridge.

However, it's noted that it wrapped in Toronto in October 2018. There are some great set pieces scattered throughout the series, and hopefully, there's more to come.

Ian Somerhalder discusses V-Wars

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ian Somerhalder opened up about his stance on the vampires in V-Wars:

"These creatures are f***ing scary... like, in The Vampire Diaries, they’re sexy, they’re cool even when they’re turned, they can still make jokes. These are murderous creatures. None of them want to be. But if you were in a room with one of these people, first of all, you probably wouldn’t make it out, but you would run for your life.

He continued: "So [there's] that grounded scary component of them, there’s nothing romantic about them. And we’re very proud of that. If you imagine them literally ripping into you, oh my god, it’s powerful. And to think that there could be hundreds of millions of these things running around, it’s really scary.”

If you haven't bitten into it yet, head over to Netflix!

