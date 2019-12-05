Where was No Time to Die filmed? Filming locations from London to Jamaica!

We're all ready to travel with James Bond in 2020.

Let's see where James Bond will whisk us away to next in No Time do Die...

Few films are so eagerly anticipated as Bond instalments - like seriously. They are bonafide event movies, and it's always so exciting to look ahead and predict what they will bring.

Who will play the villain? Who will we hear belt out a tune over the opening credits sequence? Such questions always earn speculation.

In fact, this time it was actually uncertain whether Daniel Craig would return. We've seen him perfect the character over four efforts now - Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre - and honestly, we're more than happy to see him back for a fifth.

Already, we couldn't be more excited for its April release date.

James Bond returns in No Time to Die

Let's hope he goes out with a bang, as No Time to Die is said to be Daniel Craig's final outing as secret agent 007.

Although the central star is back, things may be a little different this time considering we have a new figure at the helm. That's right - Skyfall and Spectre director Sam Mendes has made way for the incredible Cary Joji Fukunaga to make his mark on the franchise.

He is known for such efforts as the Netflix miniseries Maniac, True Detective and Beasts of No Nation. His Bond instalment will reunite us with our slick protagonist after he's left active service. However, his peace is disturbed when the emergence of new villain Safin (Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody) threatens the fate of humanity.

These two great stars will be joined by some newcomers to the series, including Ana de Armas (Knives Out, Blade Runner 2049). We're sold, but where will we see them in action?

Where was No time to Die filmed?

According to IMDb, the film will show us a variety of locations - we'd expect no less from Bond!

It wouldn't be a 007 outing without a trip around London, so it's no surprise that the following locations appear...

London:

- Whitehall, Westminster,

- Pall Mall, St. James's

- Thames riverbanks, River Thames

- Hammersmith Bridge, Hammersmith

A number of locations around West, South and Central London were used for filming, according to the source.

Norway:

- Langvann, Oslo

- Nittedal

- Møre og Romsdal (various)

Italy:

- Sassi di Matera, Marina di Pisticci and Piazza San Pietro Caveoso, Matera, Basilicata

- Gravina in Puglia, Bari, Apulia

- Sapri, Salerno, Campania

Scotland:

- Aviemore

- Highlands (Ardverikie estate, Inverness)

Other locations include Jamaica (various), Faroe Islands and Pinewood Studios.

Audiences talk No Time to Die trailer on Twitter

Of course, everybody is talking about the new trailer on Twitter.

Take a look at some reactions below:

The No Time To Die trailer is really weirdly edited. It’s like 30 seconds too long, is really slow on the cuts and keeps losing momentum



The footage looks fine (some very cool) but this feels like someone hastily cut 3 different trailers together into one — Jinglepatty (@patrickhwillems) December 5, 2019

No Time To Die trailer slapped pic.twitter.com/vdURzJ6SvJ — donnia (@fincherism) December 4, 2019

The new trailer for No Time To Die was awesome. Definitely my most anticipated movie of next year pic.twitter.com/AQ0dQ0mIrA — Hockeyguy1 (@Hockeyguy110) December 4, 2019

The No Time to Die trailer makes it look like a decent enough time, but also made me realise just how little I remember of Spectre (a film I have no interest in returning to). — Ross Peacock (@rosspeacock) December 4, 2019

