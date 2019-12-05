The tbh, idk meme will likely leave your head spinning.

The internet is such a weird and wonderful place with countless weird and wonderful trends and memes popping up on an almost constant basis.

As we near the end of the 2010s decade, we've already been looking back at the best memes of the last 10 years and even though there are just a few weeks left of the year, more memes are still making their way online.

One of the latest is the tbh, idk meme, which if you're unfamiliar with internet-text-slang, will look like someone's briefly collapsed on their keyboard.

But if you are in the know, the meme, which has only recently spawned over on Reddit, is another piece of comedy gold.

The text-slang explained

Before we take a look at the meme properly, we thought it'd be best just to clarify the meaning of tbh and idk.

tbh - to be honest

idk - I don't know

Hopefully, this will help in understanding the comedic value in the meme.

What does the tbh, idk meme mean?

As you can see from the images above and below, the meme stems from what appears to be quite an unhelpful answer from Google when someone has asked what tbh and idk means.

This is what the meme plays off as, if you're unsure about the meaning of the acronyms, then you would be left none the wiser.

As a result, people have been combining the screenshot from Google with recognisable memes of the likes of Frodo Baggins from Lord of the Rings, Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants and a rather expletive Gordon Ramsay, as you can see below.

Of course, what some people may fail to realise is the fact that Google is giving them the correct answer, despite what appears to be an uncharacteristic response from the search engine as we all know that Google knows everything.

