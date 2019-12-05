West Ham United fans react to Mark Noble performance

Mark Noble was in action for West Ham United against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mark Noble against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening.

Noble was in action for West Ham in their Premier League game against Wolves away from home at the Molineux Stadium.

The 32-year-old central midfielder started the match and played for 71 minutes, as the Hammers lost 2-0.

The Englishman struggled in the middle of the park, as he looked out of pace and failed to cope with the dynamic Wolves duo of Joao Moutinho and Diego Jota.

According to WhoScored, Noble did not take any shot, had a pass accuracy of 85.4%, took 54 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two interceptions.

Noble, who has been on the books of West Ham his entire professional club football career so far, has made 13 appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

West Ham fans were not pleased with the display produced by Noble and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

So neither is haller noble snodgrass cresswell or yarmolenko If we’re basing it off today — harry (@WHUHarry_) December 4, 2019

Noble has been awful — AJ (@ArunWHU) December 4, 2019

Noble is half a yard off the pace, and making mistakes. Could be his last season. #WHU missing Antonio. #WOLWHU — David (@Neveratrueword) December 4, 2019

Yarma has been awful since he came on.



Positive is we looked far better with Anderson as a CM maybe Noble should be dropped



Our midfield apart from Fornals has been shocking all night — Jonesy ☆ (@RockyWhu) December 4, 2019

Anderson is a winger and he's done a better job than Noble — Jonesy ☆ (@RockyWhu) December 4, 2019

It's basic stuff mate tonight.



Noble and Snodgrass sloppy all night. — Jonesy ☆ (@RockyWhu) December 4, 2019