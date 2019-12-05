Quick links

West Ham United fans react to Mark Noble performance

Mark Noble was in action for West Ham United against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mark Noble against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening.

Noble was in action for West Ham in their Premier League game against Wolves away from home at the Molineux Stadium.

The 32-year-old central midfielder started the match and played for 71 minutes, as the Hammers lost 2-0.

The Englishman struggled in the middle of the park, as he looked out of pace and failed to cope with the dynamic Wolves duo of Joao Moutinho and Diego Jota.

 

According to WhoScored, Noble did not take any shot, had a pass accuracy of 85.4%, took 54 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two interceptions.

Noble, who has been on the books of West Ham his entire professional club football career so far, has made 13 appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

West Ham fans were not pleased with the display produced by Noble and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

