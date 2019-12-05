Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham fans are slating Sebastien Haller's display

West Ham fans celebrate their teams goal against Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019
West Ham United lost 2-0 away at Wolverhampton Wanderers last night.

Sebastien Haller of West Ham United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux on December 04, 2019 in Wolverhampton

West Ham United reverted back to their poor form on Wednesday night with a 2-0 defeat away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A seven-game winless run was ended on Saturday afternoon with a shock 1-0 win away at Chelsea, and fans were hoping it would spark an upturn in form.

It was another away trip last night for the Hammers, and they couldn't replicate Saturday's win as they served up another disappointing performance.

 

Slack marking from a corner handed Wolves the lead, as Joao Moutinho's cross picked out Leander Dendoncker to tap home from close range.

Wolves looked for the second goal but had to wait until the dying embers, as Pedro Neto teed up Patrick Cutrone to seal the win and wrap up all three points.

West Ham looked short in attack without the injured Michail Antonio, and Sebastien Haller really didn't take his chance back in the team.

Sebastien Haller of West Ham United is challenged by Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match

The Frenchman – West Ham's club-record signing – was dropped at Chelsea for the brilliant Antonio, but Haller just didn't bring the same energy, movement or commitment.

Fans took to Twitter to slate Haller, suggesting that he makes West Ham a 'terrible team' due to his lack of movement, branding him 'a huge disappointment' and 'an absolute waste'.

Others criticised his weight and his lack of interest, with many feeling he has been poor for some time now and simply isn't as good as Antonio.

West Ham fans celebrate their teams goal against Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

