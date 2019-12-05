West Ham fans are slating Sebastien Haller's display

West Ham United lost 2-0 away at Wolverhampton Wanderers last night.

West Ham United reverted back to their poor form on Wednesday night with a 2-0 defeat away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A seven-game winless run was ended on Saturday afternoon with a shock 1-0 win away at Chelsea, and fans were hoping it would spark an upturn in form.

It was another away trip last night for the Hammers, and they couldn't replicate Saturday's win as they served up another disappointing performance.

Slack marking from a corner handed Wolves the lead, as Joao Moutinho's cross picked out Leander Dendoncker to tap home from close range.

Wolves looked for the second goal but had to wait until the dying embers, as Pedro Neto teed up Patrick Cutrone to seal the win and wrap up all three points.

West Ham looked short in attack without the injured Michail Antonio, and Sebastien Haller really didn't take his chance back in the team.

The Frenchman – West Ham's club-record signing – was dropped at Chelsea for the brilliant Antonio, but Haller just didn't bring the same energy, movement or commitment.

Fans took to Twitter to slate Haller, suggesting that he makes West Ham a 'terrible team' due to his lack of movement, branding him 'a huge disappointment' and 'an absolute waste'.

Others criticised his weight and his lack of interest, with many feeling he has been poor for some time now and simply isn't as good as Antonio.

This team needs a change. Aimless balls from the back, a sluggish midfield, no urgency in attack with Haller looking a stone overweight. Wolves didn't get out of second gear. #WHUFC — Matt Bourne (@mattbourne93) December 4, 2019

If that’s the case this game proves haller isn’t good enough? https://t.co/7B1PHvF9xR — Jaymo (@JaymoWHUFC) December 4, 2019

Haller? Anderson? Yarmalenko? So poor every single week now. #whufc — Elliot Betts (@ElliotBetts11) December 4, 2019

Antonio's pace, positivity and power is what makes the difference. Haller has none of those. — WHUFC (@gottzi1) December 4, 2019

Anderson playing CDM, and haller a no show as per usual, Snodgrass would be second rate in the SPL... im bored of it mate #WHUFC #pellegriniout — Joe 'Seph' Bennett (@Joeybennett1990) December 4, 2019

It has to be said... Haller is a huge disappointment. Nothing to see there for £40 million. A lackluster #Hammers performance tonight. The jury is still out on Pellegrini's value & whether he's the right manager to take us forward#COYI #WHUFC #WestHam #Irons — Phil Mead #FBPE #Remain (@phil_mead) December 4, 2019

Haller offers nothing on his own...pointless signing when we play this system might aswell have kept Carroll #WHUFC #COYI — Ryan Smith (@Ryan_Smith_) December 4, 2019

Haller’s movement is absolutely dreadful, we never look like doing anything when we hit them on the break — Ka (@Ka_whufc) December 4, 2019

Struggling with Haller.



Is he isolated? Yes.

Is he lost in Pellegrini’s system? Yes.

Frustrated? Yes.



But



Does he work hard enough? No.

Doing the basics? No.

Helping himself? No.



I thought being dropped and seeing Antonio perform would kick him up the arse, but it hasn’t. — AllSportsView (@AllSportsView) December 4, 2019

You would of thought Haller would of watched Antonio on Saturday and seen that as a forward to have to work hard and run your nuts off. He strolling around at half pace. Defending starts from the front. #WHUFC — GEEDEE (@GeoffDowns) December 4, 2019

What is up Haller ? He's playing crap again, can make a simple pass and looks disinterested. #WHUFC — Carl Cunnington (@cunningtonc) December 4, 2019

Haller makes us a terrible team - Get Ajeti on — WHUFC (@IRONSSSS) December 4, 2019

Is Haller even playing. Absolute waste of £45m offers nothing up front. Antonio has done more is 1 and a half games than he has in last 10 #WHUFC — Paul (@Paulthehammer79) December 4, 2019

Haller just don’t suit us, don’t work hard enough, ain’t quick, really need a striker up with him not Anderson — Jaymo (@JaymoWHUFC) December 4, 2019

Can't pass, can't run, can't shoot, can't hold up the ball. What does Haller actually offer? — WHUFC (@IRONSSSS) December 4, 2019