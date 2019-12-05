Virgil van Dijk says he isn't worried about Liverpool's lack of clean sheets

Liverpool have kept just three clean sheets in all competitions this season.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has spoke to the Guardian and claimed that he isn't worried about the club's lack of clean sheets this season.

The Reds blew Merseyside rivals Everton away with a brilliant performance at Anfield last night. Jurgen Klopp's side extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points and are, as they have been for some time now, the firm favourites to win the Premier League.

However, Liverpool's biggest issue this season has been their tendency to concede unnecessary goals. The Reds' defence was impeccable last season but the same form hasn't been found yet this time around. Van Dijk was asked about the same but he wasn't too fussed about the issue.

He said: "No one wants to concede goals even if you win the game. But I am not going to go to bed thinking: ‘Oh s**t, we conceded a goal.’

"It is all about the team winning games. We want to win in the best way possible and obviously that is by not conceding but if we win it with conceding then everyone is still happy.”

Liverpool's attackers have constantly bailed them out of tough situations this season but Klopp has to view this as a problem down the line. Alisson's injury early on followed by Joel Matip's problems haven't helped their cause but it could very easily cost them their best chance of winning the title in recent years.

As the season goes on, fatigue is sure to kick in and there will be games where Liverpool's front three will struggle to unlock the opposition's defence. If their defence fails to tighten up by then, there is a good chance that they will drop points and the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Leicester City would love nothing more.