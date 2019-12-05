Virgil van Dijk names the two Liverpool teammates who really impressed him against Everton

Liverpool ran out 5-2 winners over Everton, despite Jurgen Klopp naming a much changed line-up.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has told the Daily Mirror that he thought Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri were ‘fantastic’ for the Reds last night.

The Liverpool duo have not seen regular action so far this season, but they were brought into to start against Everton by Jurgen Klopp, and they both caught the eye.

Origi scored a brace, while Shaqiri also got on the scoresheet, as Liverpool picked up a comfortable victory over their near neighbours.

And Van Dijk felt that his two Liverpool teammates deserved huge credit for the way that they stepped into the side’s starting line-up.

“Divock loves derbies! He was fantastic,” Van Dijk enthused.

“If you look at the goals they were quality, you know. For him to score those goals is outstanding and for us very important.

“Shaq was fantastic. He's been unlucky with the injury he had but he has been training very well.

“He had his opportunity and he took it. It's very important to get everyone going and feel like they are responsible and involved. That is what everyone feels at the moment.”

Origi and Shaqiri’s displays will almost certainly have earned them more game time at Liverpool over the busy festive period.

The Reds have a huge amount of games coming up, with commitments both domestically and in Europe.

Liverpool’s win over Everton means that they have re-established their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.