Villarreal's Vincente Iborra explains why he left Leicester

Vincente Iborra has been a regular for Villarreal since leaving Leicester City.

Former Leicester City midfielder Vincente Iborra spoke to Marca and explained why he returned to Spain after spending 18 months with Leicester City.

The Foxes paid £10.5 million (BBC) to sign Iborra from Sevilla back in the summer of 2017. The Spaniard didn't quite have the best of starts to his life in the Premier League as he missed the first four games of the season due to a hamstring injury.

He made his league debut against Bournemouth and was a consistent figure till the turn of the year but eventually lost his place due to poor form. Iborra never fully won back his starting role at the King Power and was eventually sold in January this year.

Speaking about his return to La Liga, Iborra claimed that he wanted to feel important again after a miserable final 12 months in the Premier League.

He said: "I wanted to feel important and help and I am getting it. I am having enough minutes and continuity, I want my work and involvement to serve to achieve the common goal."

Iborra managed just 20 starts in the Premier League for the Foxes and featured another 17 times in other domestic competitions. The Spaniard, in less than a year, has featured more times for Villarreal where he has been able to find his feet again.

Leicester, on the other hand, are flying in the league. The Foxes are second after 15 games and have arguably been the best side to watch so far this season. Wilfred Ndidi has been one of their best players and summer signing Dennis Praet has also been effective which has made Iborra a forgotten man at the King Power.