Villarreal's Vincente Iborra explains why he left Leicester

Shamanth Jayaram
Vicente Iborra of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leicester City and Fleetwood Town at The King Power Stadium on August 28, 2018 in Leicester, England.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Vincente Iborra has been a regular for Villarreal since leaving Leicester City.

Vicente Iborra of Villarreal CF reacts during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Athletic Club at Estadio de la Ceramica on November 03, 2019 in Villareal, Spain.

Former Leicester City midfielder Vincente Iborra spoke to Marca and explained why he returned to Spain after spending 18 months with Leicester City.

The Foxes paid £10.5 million (BBC) to sign Iborra from Sevilla back in the summer of 2017. The Spaniard didn't quite have the best of starts to his life in the Premier League as he missed the first four games of the season due to a hamstring injury. 

 

He made his league debut against Bournemouth and was a consistent figure till the turn of the year but eventually lost his place due to poor form. Iborra never fully won back his starting role at the King Power and was eventually sold in January this year. 

Speaking about his return to La Liga, Iborra claimed that he wanted to feel important again after a miserable final 12 months in the Premier League. 

He said: "I wanted to feel important and help and I am getting it. I am having enough minutes and continuity, I want my work and involvement to serve to achieve the common goal."

Vicente Iborra of Leicester City warms up from the bench during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on December 22, 2018 in London, United...

Iborra managed just 20 starts in the Premier League for the Foxes and featured another 17 times in other domestic competitions. The Spaniard, in less than a year, has featured more times for Villarreal where he has been able to find his feet again. 

Leicester, on the other hand, are flying in the league. The Foxes are second after 15 games and have arguably been the best side to watch so far this season. Wilfred Ndidi has been one of their best players and summer signing Dennis Praet has also been effective which has made Iborra a forgotten man at the King Power.

Dennis Praet of Leicester City and Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City in action with Max Meyer of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at...

