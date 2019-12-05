Meet the cast of Upright - Tim Minchin, Heather Mitchell, Daniel Lapaine!

If you're looking for something weird and wonderful, you've found it.

Upright has arrived and boasts quite the cast!

Just when you thought 2019 couldn't deliver more exceptional television, a show like this comes along to prove the sceptics wrong.

This year, we've already said goodbye to beloved favourites like Orange Is the New Black and Game of Thrones with their final seasons, and the year's biggest hit - HBO's Chernobyl - came and conquered surely and briefly. However, we also saw great new additions to shows still on the rise, including Big Mouth and Stranger Things.

There have been too many notable series to cite this year, but let's shine a spotlight on Upright for a moment...

Upright on Sky Atlantic

Sky Atlantic is one of the many homes of great TV, so it was already a reassuring sign when Upright was announced to premiere on the channel.

It arrived on screens on Thursday, November 28th 2019 and has already made a great impression with audiences.

It comes courtesy of creator Chris Taylor, an Australian comedy writer, actor and broadcaster. He wrote the series alongside popular comedian Tim Minchin and performers Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby) and Leon Ford (The Cooks).

We centre upon misfits Lucky and Meg, who embark on a quest in the Australian desert to transport a piano across the country. So, it's certainly a quirky one! On the other hand, it's held up by a truly sensational cast - let's take a look at the performers involved.

Get to know the cast of Upright

Tim Minchin stars as Lucky Flynn: The 44-year-old Australian comedian and multi-talent has earned a considerable fanbase over the years. He is foremostly known for his musical comedy performances, but actually, he's no stranger to the acting world. He played Friar Tuck in 2018's Robin Hood, Smasher in The Secret River, Atticus Fetch in Californication and Paul in Squinters.

Milly Alcock stars as Meg: The actress first appeared on screens back in 2014 in the TV series Wonderland (she played Teen Girl in one episode) but has since starred in 2017's High Life (Isabella Barrett), The School (Jien) and the Netflix series Pine Gap (Marissa Campbell). She does a great job tackling the role of Meg!

Heather Mitchell stars as Jen Flynn: If you recognised Heather, chances are you've seen more than a handful of the projects she's starred in. Across her screen career, she's landed roles in the likes of The Great Gatsby (Daisy's Mother), The Pacific (Mrs. Keller), Harrow (Louise Whitehall), Rogue (Elizabeth) and more.

Ella Scott Lynch stars as Suzie Flynn: Ella has starred in such efforts as Doctor Doctor (Celia), Pimped (Sarah/Rachel Montrose), The Code (Meg Flynn), Love Child (Shirley Ryan), Underbelly (Snr Con Camille Alavoine) and Crownies (Erin O'Shaughnessy).

Daniel Lapaine stars as Toby Flynn: The Toby actor has been in TV series Catastrophe (Dave), Black Mirror (Dawson/Max) and the 2012 film Zero Dark Thirty (Tim - Station Chief).

Tim Minchin attends the 2019 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel at The Star on December 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Upright: More cast members!

Check out more cast members below:

- Daniel Frederiksen: Andy Adams

- Kate Box: Esme

- Asmara Feik: Billie Flynn

- Michael McCall: Big Man

- Richesh Biradara: Bob Kashani

- Laura Brent: Elise

- Syd Brisbane: Barry

- Luke Carroll: Constable Brett

- Mike Frencham: Marco

- Fiona Harris: Nurse Gale

For the full cast, head over to IMDb. We hope you're enjoying the show!

