Trevor Sinclair suggests Gabriel Jesus might have to leave Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has only started 14 Premier League games since the start of last season for Pep Guardiola's Man City.

Trevor Sinclair feels that Gabriel Jesus might be forced to leave Manchester City if he is to fulfil his undoubted potential, speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT (4 December, 10.30am).

With City’s all-time goalscorer Sergio Aguero set to miss the festive period with an ill-timed injury, the pressure has fallen on a Brazil international who has grown accustomed to life on the bench to step up and replace arguably the best striker in the Premier League.

Jesus certainly seized his chance to shine as Pep Guardiola’s side battered Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor on Tuesday night, scoring two brilliant goals.

But former Man City winger Sinclair fears that the 22-year-old former Palmeiras star, who has only started 14 league games since the start of last season, might eventually have to leave the Etihad in order to step out of Aguero’s considerable shadow.

“I love him, although he plays for his country and doesn’t play often enough for his club. We’ve not seen anywhere near his best performances yet,” Sinclair says. “I feel Jesus on the form he showed last night, he’s at that age where he’s really ready to shine.

“The only problem he’s got is that he’s behind Aguero. Is it right to ask him to be patient and ask him to play second fiddle or is it his time to move? Players, when they’re young, they’ve got to play football.

“How can he further himself and start becoming a star if he’s not playing enough games?”

Under contract until 2023, the chances of Jesus going anywhere look slim right now, though the Brazil number nine has admitted on numerous occasions in recent months that he is growing frustrated with life in reserve.

But should Jesus replicate his electric performance at Burnley over the entire Christmas period, he will be one step closer to giving Aguero something to really worry about.