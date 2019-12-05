Tottenham's defence is a big dilemma for Mourinho with Bayern on horizon

Jose Mourinho has not managed to fix Tottenham's defence.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho suffered his first loss last night.

The defeat showed some unwanted consistency from Spurs in one area, they conceded two goals for the fourth time in as many games under Mourinho.

This is a big problem for the new Spurs boss, especially with Bayern Munich on the horizon next week.

Both teams have already qualified for the Champions League group stages, but Bayern had already done so last week when they took Red Star Belgrade apart 6-0.

The Germans are ruthless and have shown no intention of letting up.

Naming a rotated team is a big risk for Tottenham.

It isn't that they can't afford another defeat, there's nothing on the line, but the manner of the loss will matter to Mourinho.

Bayern beat Spurs 7-2 in London in the first game. It can't be as bad as that again for Spurs, but conceding four goals, five goals, would be a terrible look for the new manager.

Mourinho needs to find a way to fix Tottenham's defence, and fast.

The full-backs are a problem, they were for former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho's decision to play adventurous and push both players up the pitch is a recipe for disaster.

If Spurs defend against Bayern like they did against Manchester United, they could be on the wrong end of a big scoreline.