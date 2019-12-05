Quick links

Tottenham's defence is a big dilemma for Mourinho with Bayern on horizon

Dan Coombs
Tottenham Manager José Mourinho gestures during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2019 in...
Jose Mourinho has not managed to fix Tottenham's defence.

Jose Mourinho manager

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho suffered his first loss last night.

The defeat showed some unwanted consistency from Spurs in one area, they conceded two goals for the fourth time in as many games under Mourinho.

This is a big problem for the new Spurs boss, especially with Bayern Munich on the horizon next week.

 

Both teams have already qualified for the Champions League group stages, but Bayern had already done so last week when they took Red Star Belgrade apart 6-0.

The Germans are ruthless and have shown no intention of letting up.

Naming a rotated team is a big risk for Tottenham.

It isn't that they can't afford another defeat, there's nothing on the line, but the manner of the loss will matter to Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Muenchen at Tottenham Hotspur...

Bayern beat Spurs 7-2 in London in the first game. It can't be as bad as that again for Spurs, but conceding four goals, five goals, would be a terrible look for the new manager.

Mourinho needs to find a way to fix Tottenham's defence, and fast.

The full-backs are a problem, they were for former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho's decision to play adventurous and push both players up the pitch is a recipe for disaster.

If Spurs defend against Bayern like they did against Manchester United, they could be on the wrong end of a big scoreline. 

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts as Mike Phelan and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (l) look on in the dying seconds of the Premier League match between Manchester United and...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

