Tottenham Hotspur fans slate Lucas Moura display against Manchester United on Twitter

The Tottenham Hotspur forward was anonymous for Spurs as Jose Mourinho endured a losing return to his old club.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United and Spurs forward Lucas Moura copped a lot of flak for his display.

The 27-year-old was anonymous for Jose Mourinho's side against the Red Devils last night - he didn't have one shot, on or off target, and made just 18 passes - the lowest of any Spurs starter including Paulo Gazzaniga (WhoScored).

 

 

In the end, Tottenham head coach Mourinho hauled Moura off shortly after the hour mark, Christian Eriksen taking his place, and even though multiple Spurs players flattered to deceive on the night, the Brazilian was particularly poor for the visitors.

Here is some of the Tottenham fan reaction on social media about the £25million man:

Tottenham enjoyed a three-game winning run under their new head coach but the dangers signs were there ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, Spurs having conceded two goals in each of those, as well as last night.

Marcus Rashford gave his side the lead on just six minutes and, although Dele Alli restored parity for Tottenham, his fellow England international doubled his side's lead from the spot in the 49th minute to leave Spurs going back to North London empty-handed.

