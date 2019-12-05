Tottenham Hotspur fans slate Lucas Moura display against Manchester United on Twitter

The Tottenham Hotspur forward was anonymous for Spurs as Jose Mourinho endured a losing return to his old club.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United and Spurs forward Lucas Moura copped a lot of flak for his display.

The 27-year-old was anonymous for Jose Mourinho's side against the Red Devils last night - he didn't have one shot, on or off target, and made just 18 passes - the lowest of any Spurs starter including Paulo Gazzaniga (WhoScored).

In the end, Tottenham head coach Mourinho hauled Moura off shortly after the hour mark, Christian Eriksen taking his place, and even though multiple Spurs players flattered to deceive on the night, the Brazilian was particularly poor for the visitors.

Here is some of the Tottenham fan reaction on social media about the £25million man:

Lucas moura is a super sub and that’ll never change. — Philip Catarino (@catarino3_) 4 December 2019

Maybe it's just me, but I expect so much more from Lucas Moura man. — Diamonds aren't forever (@NotRotimi) 4 December 2019

Lucas Moura was anonymous tonight.

Rightly taken off — FORLAN (@Viqforlan) 4 December 2019

Lucas Moura was awful tonight #MUNTOT — Femi ابوبکر Bakre (@femibakre) 4 December 2019

Lucas moura is the most discontinuous player who I ever seen #MUNTOT — Kanser | Atal Propaganda (@kanspurs) 4 December 2019

Lucas Moura, thank you for Ajax away but you really don’t offer anything to this team. Such an underwhelming player. Time to go — Christian (@Christianjw92) 4 December 2019

Lucas Moura has no place. Aurier is now the out. Offers nothing. Still has not found a way to play in this league. José cannot continue to pick an invisible player while Lo Celso struggles to get a game. #MUNTOT — ~ Brownie ~ (@BrownieDaGeezer) 4 December 2019

How often does Lucas Moura start and you just forget he’s there? 5 or 6 times out of 10 (at least) he’s non existent #thfc #coys — Declan Walker (@DecIanWaIker) 4 December 2019

Is there any player that has ever lived off one game more than Lucas Moura has?? Genuine question. — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) 4 December 2019

Lucas Moura is one of our worst players ! Goes missing almost every game — Sherm (@shermdogg7) 4 December 2019

Tottenham enjoyed a three-game winning run under their new head coach but the dangers signs were there ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, Spurs having conceded two goals in each of those, as well as last night.

Marcus Rashford gave his side the lead on just six minutes and, although Dele Alli restored parity for Tottenham, his fellow England international doubled his side's lead from the spot in the 49th minute to leave Spurs going back to North London empty-handed.