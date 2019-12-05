Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Tony Watt reacts to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard decision regarding Greg Stewart

Subhankar Mondal
Tony Watt of CSKA Sofia during the UEFA Europe League first round qualifier match between OFK Titograd and CSKA Sofia on July 16, 2019 in Podgorica, Montenegro.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers drew on Wednesday, while Neil Lennon’s Celtic won.

Greg Stewart of Rangers celebrates scoring his team;'s fifth goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...Greg Stewart of Rangers

Tony Watt has criticised Rangers manager Steven Gerrard on Twitter for not bringing on Greg Stewart against Aberdeen.

Stewart was an unused substitute during Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Aberdeen away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Former Celtic forward Watt, who is now on the books of PFC CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria, was surprised that Rangers manager Gerrard did not make use of the 29-year-old Scottish forward despite him scoring twice in the Gers5-0 hammering of Heart of Midlothian this past weekend.

 

Watt has also praised Celtic for their late win against Hamilton Academical at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Ryan Christie put Neil Lennon's side in the lead as early as the 13th minute, and Marios Ogkmpoe restored parity for the visiting team in the 90th minute.

However, in the second minute of injury time, Scott Brown found the net to wrap up all three points for the Bhoys, who are now two points ahead of bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

