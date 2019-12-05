Tony Watt reacts to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard decision regarding Greg Stewart

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers drew on Wednesday, while Neil Lennon’s Celtic won.

Greg Stewart of Rangers



Tony Watt has criticised Rangers manager Steven Gerrard on Twitter for not bringing on Greg Stewart against Aberdeen.

Stewart was an unused substitute during Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Aberdeen away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Former Celtic forward Watt, who is now on the books of PFC CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria, was surprised that Rangers manager Gerrard did not make use of the 29-year-old Scottish forward despite him scoring twice in the Gers’ 5-0 hammering of Heart of Midlothian this past weekend.

Watt has also praised Celtic for their late win against Hamilton Academical at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Ryan Christie put Neil Lennon's side in the lead as early as the 13th minute, and Marios Ogkmpoe restored parity for the visiting team in the 90th minute.

However, in the second minute of injury time, Scott Brown found the net to wrap up all three points for the Bhoys, who are now two points ahead of bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Greg stewart scored 2 at the weekend and chasing a goal doesn’t get on... I don’t understand football



Celtic 90+ — Tony Watt (@32watto_) December 4, 2019