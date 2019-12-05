Quick links

Tim Sherwood on Adama Traore's development at Wolves since leaving Aston Villa

Aston Villa once had Adama Traore but he never showed the form for them that he has for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tim Sherwood has told Amazon Prime, during their live Premier League coverage, that nobody at Aston Villa wanted to play with Adama Traore when he was at the club.

Sherwood managed Traore at Villa, but never was able to get the best out of the forward.

In the end, he left Villa Park to join Middlesbrough, and under Tony Pulis he began to fulfil his potential.

 

Traore has kicked on again since, with his performances for Wolves this season being absolutely brilliant.

And Sherwood admits that Traore has made huge improvements since his time at Villa.

“Joe [Cole, also a pundit] will tell you the boys didn’t want to play with him or against him, but now he looks like a real threat,” Sherwood said, and Joe Cole nodded in agreement.

Ben Davies of Spurs (L) and Moussa Sissoko of Spurs (R) hold off Adama Traore of Wolves during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on...

Traore was a danger again for Wolves last night, as they picked up a 2-0 win over West Ham United.

The Spanish forward caused the Hammers no end of problems with his speed, skill and power.

Villa, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

