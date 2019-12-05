Quick links

Thierry Henry reacts to Divock Origi's post-match comments

Thierry Henry pictured during the Group A match of the UEFA Champions League between Club Brugge and AS Monaco at Jan Breydel Stadium on October 24, 2018 in Brugge, Belgium.
Liverpool beat Everton 5-2 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Thierry Henry has told Amazon Prime Video that he thinks Divock Origi's comments about the Liverpool squad after beating Everton were 'frightening'.

The Reds hosted their Merseyside rivals at Anfield last night, and raced into a 2-0 lead as Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri struck early on.

Michael Keane brought Everton back into the game before Origi and Sadio Mane struck to make it 4-1, with Richarlison again giving the Toffees hope with a header before the break.

 

Liverpool saw out the second half comfortably though, and added a fifth late on through Georginio Wijnaldum, securing a 5-2 thrashing of their neighbours.

Klopp was able to drop Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to the bench and still pick up a huge win, with Origi stepping up in Firmino's absence.

The Belgian attacker scored twice and looked impressive throughout, once again showing that Klopp can rely on him when called upon.

After the game, Origi was asked about his outstanding display, but deflected all attention away from himself to talk about the team and the group, whilst praising the young players coming through and creating competition for places.

Thierry Henry – who coached Origi with Belgium – suggested that the comments were 'mature', and were actually 'frightening' because it shows how strong Liverpool are as a squad that they all have this mentality now, that it's all about the group over the individuals – even after great personal displays.

“You can see how mature Divock Origi is now,” said Henry. “He mentioned ‘team, group and youngsters’, and every time we tried to ask him questions about ‘you made history, you were great’, he mentioned again ‘team, group and youngsters’, every single time - ‘team and group’, that’s where their mindsets are at the minute. That’s frightening, because when a team thinks like that you’re in trouble,” he added.

