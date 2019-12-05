Quick links

Thierry Henry delivers verdict on Divock Origi's Liverpool display

Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored twice as Jurgen Klopp's side beat Everton last night.

Thierry Henry has told Amazon Prime, during their live coverage of Liverpool’s match, that he feels Divock Origi has earned the trust of Jurgen Klopp now.

Origi was the man selected to lead the line for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby and he repaid his manager’s faith.

Origi scored twice as Liverpool beat Everton 5-2, with his second goal being a wonderful display of skill.

The Belgian plucked a long-ball out of the air from Dejan Lovren, before lofting a shot over Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

 

And Henry felt that the fact Origi was used as a central striker was a really promising sign for the Liverpool forward.

“What is going to be important for Divock Origi now is that he played through the middle,” Henry said. “That is a great sign of respect for the work he is doing.

“Before he was on the left or the right, [which said] ‘I’m not sure if he can hold the line or the ball up’. But what you saw tonight was him making those runs from the middle to the right because he’s comfortable on the wing.

“What he’s got to master is being in the middle bringing the centre-back on the right, they’re going to have another weapon playing in the middle other than Firmino.”

Origi’s display will surely earn him more game time over the festive period, when Liverpool have a hugely busy schedule.

The Reds have domestic and European commitments to cope with, as they look to keep up their wonderful run of form.

Liverpool’s win over Everton last night has re-established their advantage at the top of the Premier League table, with their next match coming against Bournemouth.

