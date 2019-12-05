Quick links

Thierry Henry critical of two Everton players after Liverpool defeat

Sadio Mane of Liverpool controls the ball under pressure from Mason Holgate and Michael Keane of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on...
Everton were beaten 5-2 at Anfield last night, with the pressure ramping up further on Marco Silva.

Thierry Henry has told Amazon Prime, during their live Premier League coverage, that Mason Holgate and Tom Davies didn’t do enough for Everton last night.

Everton started so poorly at Anfield that Marco Silva had to change tactics and use a substitute in the first-half.

The Toffees brought on Bernard for Djibril Sibide when it quickly became obvious that their 5-3-2 formation was not working.

That sparked some improvement from Everton, although it did not stop them from falling to a 5-2 defeat against at Anfield.

 

And Henry was not impressed by the defensive work that Davies and Holgate did throughout the match.

“Be more cautious on the transition!” Henry exclaimed.

“Sidibe got highlighted because he went out. But Holgate should have been closer to Mane, and also Tom Davies, the holding midfielder. You have to be there rather than going forward as well.”

Adam Lallana of Liverpool in action with Tom Davies of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

Everton’s defeat to Liverpool has seen them sink into the relegation zone.

Silva is now surely facing the exit door at Everton, as his side have been such a disappointment so far this term.

Everton’s next match comes against Chelsea, in what looks to be another tough test for the Merseyside outfit.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

