Thierry Henry critical of two Everton players after Liverpool defeat

Everton were beaten 5-2 at Anfield last night, with the pressure ramping up further on Marco Silva.

Thierry Henry has told Amazon Prime, during their live Premier League coverage, that Mason Holgate and Tom Davies didn’t do enough for Everton last night.

Everton started so poorly at Anfield that Marco Silva had to change tactics and use a substitute in the first-half.

The Toffees brought on Bernard for Djibril Sibide when it quickly became obvious that their 5-3-2 formation was not working.

That sparked some improvement from Everton, although it did not stop them from falling to a 5-2 defeat against at Anfield.

And Henry was not impressed by the defensive work that Davies and Holgate did throughout the match.

“Be more cautious on the transition!” Henry exclaimed.

“Sidibe got highlighted because he went out. But Holgate should have been closer to Mane, and also Tom Davies, the holding midfielder. You have to be there rather than going forward as well.”

Everton’s defeat to Liverpool has seen them sink into the relegation zone.

Silva is now surely facing the exit door at Everton, as his side have been such a disappointment so far this term.

Everton’s next match comes against Chelsea, in what looks to be another tough test for the Merseyside outfit.