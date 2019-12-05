Quick links

Steve Bruce offers 'brutally honest' verdict on Newcastle's January transfer hopes

Olly Dawes
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United are unlikely to be busy in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has told The Shields Gazette that he doesn't see the club doing much January transfer business.

The Magpies are back in action tonight, travelling to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United in what should be a tricky game.

Newcastle have been in decent form of late though, losing just twice in their last seven games whilst winning three times in that run.

 

Saturday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City was another sign of their resilience under Bruce, and they're actually in a better place now than they were this time last season under Rafael Benitez.

Still though, Bruce needs to find answers for some issues, predominantly the lack of goals in attack; forwards Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron have only managed one goal between them this season.

Fans may be keen to see more firepower arrive in January, but Bruce appears to have played down the prospect of new signings when the the transfer window opens next month.

Bruce has suggested that, if he's to be 'brutally honest', he doesn't see much happening in January because teams don't want to sell their best players in mid-season, and if he can't find players who will actually improve Newcastle, then there's no point signing players for the sake of it.

“I've said all along, if there's something that can improve us, but if I'm brutally honest, I can't see it in January, because nobody wants to sell their players,” said Bruce. “If you're not any better than what you've got, then what's the point? I've been delighted with the squad so far,” he added.

