Steve Bruce admits Joelinton change he's considering at Newcastle United

Joelinton has really struggled to hit the back of the net for Newcastle United since his arrival in the summer.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has told the Chronicle that he is considering switching Joelinton’s position at St. James’ Park.

Bruce has persistently picked Joelinton to lead the line for Newcastle this season since he arrived for a record fee in the summer, but the Brazilian is yet to really repay his manager’s faith.

Joelinton has badly struggled in front of goal, with the Newcastle front-man hitting the back of the net just once since his arrival.

And Bruce has suggested that he could now look to utilise Joelinton as a left-winger rather than a central striker.

"He's just got to keep working away and let's hope we can try and keep encouraging him if we can. He has to get into the box more often,” Bruce admitted.

"In that respect, you can see why half of his career was played to a side in a 4-3-3. When I saw him play live, he played on the left-hand side against Man City in the Champions League.

"You can understand it because half of his career he hasn't been a natural centre forward so that might give me a bit of a food for thought later to play him on the left as well if we've got a problem.”

Joelinton’s lack of goals have proven a problem for Newcastle, with Bruce’s side overly reliant on defenders to get on the scoresheet for them so far.

Newcastle’s three top scorers are Jonjo Shelvey, Ciaran Clark and Jetro Willems, which rather sums up their struggles going forward.

If Bruce does use Joelinton as a winger then it could present an opportunity to either Andy Carroll or Dwight Gayle to start up-front for the Magpies.

Newcastle are next in action later this evening, when they take on Sheffield United.