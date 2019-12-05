Stan Collymore thinks the Everton job would 'swallow' Eddie Howe

It is a case of when not if Marco Silva is sacked by Everton as they are currently sitting in the relegation zone.

Stan Collymore has claimed on Twitter that the Everton job would 'swallow' Eddie Howe if he were to take over the reins of the struggling Premier League club, with Marco Silva's time at the club seemingly coming to an end.

The Mirror previously linked Bournemouth manager Howe, 42, to the managerial role at Goodison Park, and it seems as though a new face will be in the dugout pretty soon.

Everton conceded five away at their neighbours last night, which dropped them into the Premier League's relegation zone, as their season goes from bad to worse.

Many are now expecting a new face in the Goodison Park dugout, and whether it is Howe or not, former Premier League striker Collymore made it clear that the Merseyside club need a 'bigger personality' to take up that hot seat.

This is what Collymore posted on his personal Twitter account in regards to potentially handing the managerial role to Howe, as ex-Everton man, Kevin Kilbane had a pop at Silva.

I'd have said Howe, but the more I look at the body language of the players and see fan discontent, I think a bigger personality is needed. Job may swallow EH.



Someone you can believe in and take to the bank that the whole club, not just team, has a coherent plan for 5 years. https://t.co/QiWJiYvsJ9 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 4, 2019

Played good football at Hull though Stan! — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) December 4, 2019

Considering where Bournemouth were a number of years ago, and the financial mess they were in, Howe has done a remarkable job at the club.

But his Cherries side are renowned to concede a lot of goals over the course of a season and they are in a sticky patch, at this moment in time.

There could be the argument that Howe does have similarities to Roberto Martinez, and whilst he enjoyed some success, he was eventually sacked by the club.