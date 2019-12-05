Southampton fans react to Danny Ings display against Norwich City

Danny Ings scored for Southampton against Norwich City on Wednesday.

Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Danny Ings against Norwich City on Wednesday evening.

Ings was in action for Southampton in their Premier League game against Norwich at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The 27-year-old former Liverpool forward started the match and played for 77 minutes, as the Saints won 2-1.

The England international striker scored for the home team midway through the first half and had a good game overall.

According to WhoScored, Ings took four shots of which one was on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, won one header, took 37 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made two tackles.

So far this season, the former Bournemouth and Burnley forward has made 12 starts and three substitute substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Saints, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Ings completed his permanent move to Southampton from Liverpool in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £20 million.

Southampton fans were impressed with the display produced by Ings and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Danny Ings producing the best goalscoring season we've had since our return to the top flight.



Here's how he compares with Lambert, Rodriguez, Pelle and Mane among others. #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/4tccIlvzyb — Kristian (@SFC_Kristian) December 5, 2019

Amazingly beautiful! — ruby (@ruby19teardrops) December 4, 2019

Q: Why do #SaintsFC fans feel a warm glow this morning?



A: Because Danny Ings is STILL on fire. — James Kibbey (@blacksharkbytes) December 5, 2019

Much better and much needed performance first half, both Ings and Long leading from the front with the latter looking much more of a threat than Obafemi



Hojberg and JWP again both full of running and passion



Desperately need to keep Ings fit this year, he is so influential — Brad (@BradSaintsfc) December 4, 2019

Liverpool fans laughed at us for paying £20m for Ings #SaintsFC — Dan Hargraves (@danhargraves_) December 4, 2019

Danny Ings just keeps banging them in #saintsfc — Alex Karanicolas (@ALEXNEWT375) December 4, 2019

Has to be said, Ings is underrated #saintsfc — Märshäll (@Beaumxntt) December 4, 2019

£20m for Danny Ings is an absolute steal. Cheers Liverpool #LFC #saintsfc — #GaoOUT (@Gao_OUT) December 4, 2019

Played well tonight until they scored, Ings and Long looked quality. Decent week #saintsfc — alex (@AIexSFC) December 4, 2019