Southampton fans react to Danny Ings display against Norwich City

Danny Ings scored for Southampton against Norwich City on Wednesday.

Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Danny Ings against Norwich City on Wednesday evening.

Ings was in action for Southampton in their Premier League game against Norwich at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The 27-year-old former Liverpool forward started the match and played for 77 minutes, as the Saints won 2-1.

The England international striker scored for the home team midway through the first half and had a good game overall.

 

According to WhoScored, Ings took four shots of which one was on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, won one header, took 37 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made two tackles.

So far this season, the former Bournemouth and Burnley forward has made 12 starts and three substitute substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Saints, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Ings completed his permanent move to Southampton from Liverpool in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £20 million.

Southampton fans were impressed with the display produced by Ings and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

