Some Rangers fans demand that Nikola Katic starts v Celtic

The Ibrox defender hasn't started for Rangers since October.

Some Rangers fans are keen to see Steven Gerrard make a drastic change to his defensive line against Neil Lennon's Celtic this Sunday in the Scottish League Cup final.

With Connor Goldson and Filip Helander looking a little shaky defensively in recent matches, notably against Aberdeen in a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night, there's a growing feeling that Nikola Katic should come back into the team.

The Croatian has been something of a fringe player recently. He hasn't started a match since 20th October when the Gers failed to beat Hearts.

However, could he be the answer to a Hoops attack that could include Odsonne Edouard, Ryan Christie and James Forrest?

It'd be a big ask for him to return in such a high-stakes encounter, but with more pace, he could be a better foil against in form, lightning-quick opponents.

Gerrard's team certainly weren't at their best against Aberdeen and will need to show much improvement if they're to pick up some long-awaited silverware against a team that has lifted the last nine domestic trophies.

For some Gers supporters, Katic is the man to help get the job done.

These fans took to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on it all...

If Katic doesn’t start on Sunday there’s something seriously wrong — Wreckitt (@jackbeckett72) December 5, 2019

Big Katic is a must for Sunday drop Goldsen. — Dubai Bear (@Haydog66131507) December 5, 2019

Rangers must be the only club that play there 2 worst centre halfs in every game as a partnership. Katic is the best defender out the 4 & it's time to give edmundson a run out. Perhaps not for a cup final but certainly katic should be in on sunday. — Bluenose Bob (@bobstuartrfc) December 5, 2019

If Goldson starts Sunday you just know Gerrards lost his marbles

Helander and Katic for me — Big G (@RFCGW) December 5, 2019

@RangersFC Announce Katic, Barisic, and Kamara in the starting XI on Sunday or we riot — CRA!G (@__cbothsides) December 5, 2019

Mcgregor



Tav Katic Helander Barisic



Kamara Jack Davis



Stewart Morelos Kent



If that’s not the line up for Sunday i’m going into hibernation. — Div Bolinjobbi (@TheGunnerDavid) December 5, 2019

If Katic doesn’t play on Sunday I’ll cry — Jamie Watt (@JamiexWatt) December 5, 2019

Goldson needs dropped also him and helander scare me no pace what so ever between them , katic must b brought back for Sunday if not I fear for us , borna is back cause Flanagan is hopeless also ! It’s about time gerrard started dropping these players who aren’t up too standard — billy ray (@BillyRay1993) December 5, 2019