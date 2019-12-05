Quick links

Rangers

Some Rangers fans demand that Nikola Katic starts v Celtic

John McGinley
Nikola Katic of Rangers FC is challenged by Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...
The Ibrox defender hasn't started for Rangers since October.

Some Rangers fans are keen to see Steven Gerrard make a drastic change to his defensive line against Neil Lennon's Celtic this Sunday in the Scottish League Cup final.

With Connor Goldson and Filip Helander looking a little shaky defensively in recent matches, notably against Aberdeen in a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night, there's a growing feeling that Nikola Katic should come back into the team.

The Croatian has been something of a fringe player recently. He hasn't started a match since 20th October when the Gers failed to beat Hearts.

However, could he be the answer to a Hoops attack that could include Odsonne Edouard, Ryan Christie and James Forrest?

 

It'd be a big ask for him to return in such a high-stakes encounter, but with more pace, he could be a better foil against in form, lightning-quick opponents.

Gerrard's team certainly weren't at their best against Aberdeen and will need to show much improvement if they're to pick up some long-awaited silverware against a team that has lifted the last nine domestic trophies.

For some Gers supporters, Katic is the man to help get the job done.

These fans took to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on it all...

