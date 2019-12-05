Quick links

Newcastle United

Some Newcastle fans loved Andy Carroll's display in Thursday night win

John McGinley
Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (C) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Newcastle United's English striker Andy Carroll (top) during the English Premier...
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Newcastle striker made his first start of the season for the club.

Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (C) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Newcastle United's English striker Andy Carroll (top) during the English Premier...

Some Newcastle United fans have been left delighted by the performance of Andy Carroll after he helped his team to a 2-0 Premier League victory away to Sheffield United.

The striker hadn't previously started for the Magpies since 2010, so there was real curiosity about the way he would take to proceedings at Bramall Lane.

The 30-year-old was certainly not shy in trying to impact on the match, tussling for headers with regularity and trying to bring his teammates into the game in the final third.

As shown by WhoScored.com, he won a massive nine aerial battles during his time on the pitch.

 

That determination eventually paid off in a big way when his flick-on allowed Jonjo Shelvey to score the team's second goal of the night.

It was a magic return to the fold and there may now be expectations that he retains his place in the team moving forward at the expense of Joelinton.

Once a cult hero in Newcastle, can he now find the form that made him such a favourite during his formative years?

There's a long way to go for the striker to be celebrated like that, but contributions like tonight's will go a long, long way.

Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (2R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Newcastle United's English striker Andy Carroll (L) during the English Premier...

Steve Bruce's side will now move on to play Southampton at St James' Park on Sunday, hoping to pick up back-to-back wins.

These supporters took to Twitter this evening to share their thoughts on Carroll's display...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch