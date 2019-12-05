Some Newcastle fans loved Andy Carroll's display in Thursday night win

The Newcastle striker made his first start of the season for the club.

Some Newcastle United fans have been left delighted by the performance of Andy Carroll after he helped his team to a 2-0 Premier League victory away to Sheffield United.

The striker hadn't previously started for the Magpies since 2010, so there was real curiosity about the way he would take to proceedings at Bramall Lane.

The 30-year-old was certainly not shy in trying to impact on the match, tussling for headers with regularity and trying to bring his teammates into the game in the final third.

As shown by WhoScored.com, he won a massive nine aerial battles during his time on the pitch.

That determination eventually paid off in a big way when his flick-on allowed Jonjo Shelvey to score the team's second goal of the night.

It was a magic return to the fold and there may now be expectations that he retains his place in the team moving forward at the expense of Joelinton.

Once a cult hero in Newcastle, can he now find the form that made him such a favourite during his formative years?

There's a long way to go for the striker to be celebrated like that, but contributions like tonight's will go a long, long way.

Steve Bruce's side will now move on to play Southampton at St James' Park on Sunday, hoping to pick up back-to-back wins.

These supporters took to Twitter this evening to share their thoughts on Carroll's display...

Job well done Andy Carroll. Not young anymore but he just knows how to play the game. Such a positive influence #NUFC — LDG (@LockdownGames93) December 5, 2019

Great assist header from big Andy. Love having him back.



He left us for the Reds

He’ll now be here till he’s dead

ANDY CARROLL!!#NUFC — DM (@uclabruin97) December 5, 2019

Man of the match Andy Carroll, what a shift he’s put in. Topped off with an assist #NUFC — henry (@HenryJWood) December 5, 2019

Andy Carroll has been superb his Ariel ability and his work rate is unbelievable — swann ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ (@ASMToon) December 5, 2019

Andy Carroll is really giving it all at the moment. — Luke W (@LukeWhitrow) December 5, 2019

God I love Andy Carroll so much ⚽️ — RD (@ryandavison11) December 5, 2019

These type of games are tailor made for Carroll been really impressed by his effort & presence 2nite #nufc — Chris Currie (@Wig82) December 5, 2019

And now an assist for Andy Carroll. Thoroughly, thoroughly deserved. Frankly with 20 minutes to go I'd much rather he lead the line than Joelinton. He was thriving up top for Newcastle. You love to see it. #SHUNEW — Jon (@JonHamNE) December 5, 2019

Andy Carroll tracking back and working selflessly for the team. Great to see him back and fitter than he’s been in a long time. What a guy. A true leader. — Jon (@JonHamNE) December 5, 2019