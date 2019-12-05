Quick links

Some Everton fans have their say on Duncan Ferguson taking temporary charge

John McGinley
HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jordan Pickford (L) and Duncan Ferguson during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on October 22, 2019 in Halewood, England.
The Everton coach will be the man in the dugout for the upcoming Chelsea match.

HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jordan Pickford (L) and Duncan Ferguson during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on October 22, 2019 in Halewood, England.

Everton have announced the departure of Marco Silva as manager of the club, in a statement posted to Twitter.

With no permanent manager ready to be announced, coach Duncan Ferguson will now take charge of the team against Chelsea, despite a lack of senior management experience.

Silva leaves following a 5-2 hammering at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield, hot on the heels of other poor results in the English Premier League this season.

They currently occupy one of the three relegation spots in the division having won just four matches from 15.

 

The upcoming visit of Chelsea isn't likely to be much easier, but the hope will be there is some sort of reaction from the players while the club go about the task of appointing a permanent boss.

Some fans are certainly not happy that Ferguson will be taking charge, feeling that the length of time he's been coaching the team makes him complicit in failures over the years.

Whether that's an unfair assessment or not remains to be seen, but it'll certainly be interesting seeing a character like him in the dugout this weekend.

Duncan Ferguson the assistant head coach

He was a combative, fierce competitor as a player. There's also no doubt he has a strong love for the Toffees.

Will that passion transfer to his team against the London club?

These fans took to Twitter this evening to share their thoughts on it all...

