Some Everton fans have their say on Duncan Ferguson taking temporary charge

The Everton coach will be the man in the dugout for the upcoming Chelsea match.

Everton have announced the departure of Marco Silva as manager of the club, in a statement posted to Twitter.

With no permanent manager ready to be announced, coach Duncan Ferguson will now take charge of the team against Chelsea, despite a lack of senior management experience.

Silva leaves following a 5-2 hammering at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield, hot on the heels of other poor results in the English Premier League this season.

They currently occupy one of the three relegation spots in the division having won just four matches from 15.

The upcoming visit of Chelsea isn't likely to be much easier, but the hope will be there is some sort of reaction from the players while the club go about the task of appointing a permanent boss.

Some fans are certainly not happy that Ferguson will be taking charge, feeling that the length of time he's been coaching the team makes him complicit in failures over the years.

Whether that's an unfair assessment or not remains to be seen, but it'll certainly be interesting seeing a character like him in the dugout this weekend.

He was a combative, fierce competitor as a player. There's also no doubt he has a strong love for the Toffees.

Will that passion transfer to his team against the London club?

These fans took to Twitter this evening to share their thoughts on it all...

Duncan Ferguson staying after being part of 4 failed management teams is everything that’s wrong with Everton. Needs to take his stop watch and clear off. #MarcoSilva — P (@Paul_M__H) December 5, 2019

Duncan Ferguson in charge on Saturday. Got alot of time for him but not as the manager. Guaranteed red card for an Everton player on Saturday. #EFC — Liam G (@liamg1878) December 5, 2019

Hahaha Duncan Ferguson is in the dugout Saturday. Shambles — the blue soccers (@thebluesoccers) December 5, 2019

Duncan Ferguson should have followed Koeman out of the door, never mind Silva, and he certainly shouldn't be taking charge of the team. — Watched Toffee (@WatchedToffee) December 5, 2019

Ferguson should of went with Martinez, no way he should be in charge, the club is a total car crash — neil willis (@nobbybarnes) December 5, 2019

Nothing against Duncan Ferguson, but I'm expecting nothing from the Chelsea game. Please don't let this become permanent. — Paul Robinson (@PCR1878) December 5, 2019

Duncan Ferguson is manager of Everton Football Club. Just let that sink in for a minute. Even though it's temporary.....Goodness me — Butters (@ButtersFCL) December 5, 2019

Sorry but Duncan Ferguson should be following him out of the door, not taking control of the team.



Maybe I’m wrong but I feel he is part of the issue over the past three managers..



Not one of our strikers has improved whilst at the club — Boywonder Baxter (@jose_wonderboy1) December 5, 2019

Duncan Ferguson. Yikes.



Let’s hope the permanent manager search flies by quickly. #efc https://t.co/8cJKD1qZpO — Elliott Cuff (@CuffWrites) December 5, 2019

Duncan Ferguson in charge for the Chelsea game @Everton outdoing themselves with that one. As if we needed to be punished anymore than we already have. — J D (@TheModster1972) December 5, 2019