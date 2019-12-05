Quick links

Celtic

Some Celtic fans are absolutely loving footage of their team's celebration v Hamilton

John McGinley
Celtic captain Scott Brown celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Celtic captain Scott Brown scored a massive goal for the club on Wednesday night.

Celtic captain Scott Brown celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Celtic fans are enjoying different angles of celebrations in the aftermath of the club's winning goal against Hamilton at Celtic Park.

Captain Scott Brown netted an injury-time winner in a 2-1 victory that ensured they move two points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

It was a huge moment in the to-and-fro between the two clubs in this season's title race, especially considering that Accies had equalised the match just moments before Brown's effort.

The goal sparked scenes of wild celebration in the stadium, both on the pitch amongst the players and in the stands.

Celtic TV cameras were there to catch the moment from all angles, from behind the goal and from high up in the stadium.

Taking the opportunity to relish a fantastic moment, the club subsequently posted the footage on social media, much to supporters' joy.

One view showed goalkeeper Fraser Forster running the length of the pitch to the pile on his teammates.

 

Another meanwhile showed Brown mobbed by his teammates, including a passionate Greg Taylor, who demonstrated just what the goal meant to him.

 

Given Celtic's stellar form this season, they'll be favourites to beat Steven Gerrard's Rangers at Hampden this Sunday in a massive derby cup final.

This is the kind of moment that could propel their confidence to new heights.

For now, Hoops supporters are happy to celebrate these successes and not think too much about the future, taking to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

