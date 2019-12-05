'So underrated': Wolves fans pay tribute to Jonny after West Ham win

£15m left-back Jonny Castro Otto continues to fly under the radar at Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the magisterial Joao Moutinho, the irrepressible Raul Jimenez and the stylish Ruben Neves among his team-mates, it’s no wonder that Jonny Castro Otto continues to fly well under the radar at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But you’d be hard pressed to find a regular Molineux match-goer who does not fully appreciate a Spanish Steady Eddie who has made the left-back spot his own since moving to England from Atletico Madrid a year and a half ago.

Jonny is hardly one of Wolves’ most naturally gifted players but he is the archetypal 7/10 man, a player whose standards never seem to drop regardless of the occasion or the opposition.

The right-footed left-sider has been worth every penny of his £15 million transfer fee (Express and Star) and some well-deserved praise is long overdue.

Playing a key role in Wednesday’s 2-0 win against West Ham United, Wolves’ very own Mr Reliable has finally stepped out of the shadows and onto the main stage.

Jonny was typically dependable at the back against The Hammers but he’s getting better and better in the final third too, helping to set up Patrick Cutrone’s clinching strike with a brilliant, if rather uncharacteristic, foray down the flank.

It feels that we are only scratching the surface of how good Jonny can be.

Think most people agree but Jonny is so u nderrated #wwfc — Simmo (@simbawolf7) December 4, 2019

Jonny was superb again. Underrated to unreal amount he’s improved going forward as well now. Doc again did what he had to solid in defence and always a threat going forward. Neves and Joao you can’t describe that pairing both incredible players. — Josh (@Lem_WWFC) December 4, 2019

Passion just oozes out of Patrick Cutrone. You can see how much it means to him to stick that one in the corner last night.



Neto impressive when he came on, Dendoncker an absolute man-mountain, Jonny back to his old self.



Exciting times.#wwfc — JP (@Joe_Parker26) December 5, 2019

Brilliant last night Jonny, you're having quite a season! — Chris B (@chrisbeason30) December 5, 2019

Excellent AGAIN tonight Jonny. Our most undervalued player - week in week out you give it everything - thanks for wearing the shirt with pride! — Sam Berridge (@kfordwolf) December 4, 2019

Man of the match today Jonny! Great run for the second goal — Millsy (@Michaelmillsy) December 4, 2019

Absolutely outstanding tonight Jonny! Tackle, run and pass over the top in the second half was awesome. Unlucky not to score too. — jesus and the holy spirit (@nunos_gb_army) December 4, 2019

What you have achieved as a team is remarkable, Wolverhampton is proud of you and judging by the media so are Mexico, Portugal, China, rest of the world, keep it up, it's magic..... — Grumpy Old Bastard (@GrumpyOldBasta2) December 5, 2019