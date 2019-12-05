Quick links

'So underrated': Wolves fans pay tribute to Jonny after West Ham win

Danny Owen
£15m left-back Jonny Castro Otto continues to fly under the radar at Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the magisterial Joao Moutinho, the irrepressible Raul Jimenez and the stylish Ruben Neves among his team-mates, it’s no wonder that Jonny Castro Otto continues to fly well under the radar at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But you’d be hard pressed to find a regular Molineux match-goer who does not fully appreciate a Spanish Steady Eddie who has made the left-back spot his own since moving to England from Atletico Madrid a year and a half ago.

Jonny is hardly one of Wolves’ most naturally gifted players but he is the archetypal 7/10 man, a player whose standards never seem to drop regardless of the occasion or the opposition.

The right-footed left-sider has been worth every penny of his £15 million transfer fee (Express and Star) and some well-deserved praise is long overdue.

Playing a key role in Wednesday’s 2-0 win against West Ham United, Wolves’ very own Mr Reliable has finally stepped out of the shadows and onto the main stage.

Jonny was typically dependable at the back against The Hammers but he’s getting better and better in the final third too, helping to set up Patrick Cutrone’s clinching strike with a brilliant, if rather uncharacteristic, foray down the flank.

It feels that we are only scratching the surface of how good Jonny can be.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

