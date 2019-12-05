Marko Grujic says he dreams of playing for Liverpool next season

Marko Grujic is in his second season out on loan at Hertha Berlin.

Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic spoke to Berliner Kurier about his future and claimed that he dreams of returning to Anfield in the summer.

The Serbian has made just 14 competitive appearances for Liverpool since signing for them back in January 2016. Grujic has been impressive over the last 18 months at Hertha Berlin but he has revealed that his dream is to return to Liverpool next season.

He said: "My dream is to get the chance in Liverpool next season. If not, I would be very happy to come back and be part of this project. Most importantly, I collect game practice. We analyze all my games. All with the background and the hope that I will play in Liverpool next year. If it does not work and the club wants to lend me again, I would be very happy to stay another year with Hertha."

Still only 23, Grujic has a long way to go in his career and has a lot of time to fulfil his dream of playing for the Reds. However, Liverpool have a plethora of options in the centre of the park at the moment which makes it difficult for the Serbian to earn a spot.

The only way Grujic can have a chance of returning to Anfield for a full season would be if a midfielder leaves the club in the summer. Naby Keita hasn't quite had the success that Reds fans would have hoped for and if things stay the same, he could find his way out of the club.

Adam Lallana and James Milner aren't getting any younger and if Klopp decides that it's time for the trio to move on, Grujic could have a chance to impress the German manager. The Serbian, for now, can only keep his head down and perform for Hertha to help them get out of the bottom three by the end of the season.