Sheffield United's Chris Basham opens up on Newcastle regret

Chris Basham started his career at Newcastle United but never managed to make a Premier League appearance for the Magpies.

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham admitted that he was left distraught when he found out that Newcastle had decided to let him go at the tender age of 16, while speaking to Sky Sports.

Steve Bruce’s Magpies travel to Bramall Lane for an intriguing Premier League clash at Bramall Lane and there is one player in particular in Chris Wilder’s squad who will be desperate to make an impression on the travelling black and white army.

Hebburn-born Basham grew up in Newcastle’s academy and dreamed of pulling on the famous striped shirt. But his dream came crashing down when the North East giants informed a teenage Basham that he had no future at St James’ Park.

“When you’re 15, 16 getting released and your dad’s reading you a letter saying you’re done at Newcastle, which has been a routine all your life as a young boy, that was tough to take for sure,” said the now 31-year-old, who spent time serving fast food before getting his career back on track.

“It’s all about experiences. The dream has come true now, playing week in week out in the Premier League.”

These days, Basham is one of the first names on the team sheet for a newly-promoted Sheffield United side who have taken the top flight by storm.

The versatile veteran, who joined Bolton in 2006 after being left go by Newcastle, has adapted brilliantly to Wilder’s unique ‘overlapping centre-back’ system, ensuring the Blades have kept the second-best defensive record in the league while offering plenty of quality service in the final third too.