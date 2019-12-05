Richard Keys asks a question of Everton fans regarding Sam Allardyce

Everton lost in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Well-known sports presenter Richard Keys has taken to Twitter to ask a question of Everton fans following the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Toffees suffered a 5-2 loss at the hands of Liverpool away from home in the Merseyside derby.

According to The Sun, the defeat in the Premier League game means that Everton manager Silva is on the brink of losing his job at Goodison Park.

Former Sky Sports presenter Keys has asked a rhetorical question of Everton fans - whether or not they are missing Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce guided Everton to eighth place in the Premier League table during the 2017-18 campaign after taking over when the Toffees were 13th in the standings, as reported on BBC Sport.

It wasn’t pretty but it was pretty effective. I wonder if Evertonians are missing Big Sam tonight? It’s a full blown crisis now. And it’s a continuing theme that every team Sam has left has been worse a short time after. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) December 4, 2019

Disappointing times for Everton

Everton do have a very good squad and have spent quite a bit of money in recent seasons, but performances and results on the pitch have been disappointing.

It is hard to see the Toffees hierarchy keep Silva in the managerial role for much longer.