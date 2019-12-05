Reported Rangers target Lewis Ferguson earns rave reviews for display against Gerrard's men

Steven Gerrard's Rangers were in action away from Ibrox and the midfielder was one of Aberdeen's best performers.

Some fans watching Rangers' Scottish Premiership clash against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday night were left impressed by the performance of Lewis Ferguson.

The midfielder was one of the players instrumental in dragging the Dons back into the game against Steven Gerrard's side, who had rushed to a 2-0 advantage in the first half.

The home side managed to show their mettle and pull it back to 2-2, earning themselves a point.

Ferguson has been the subject of reported transfer interest from Rangers in recent weeks, with The Scottish Sun reporting last month that the club could look to try and buy him if they end up selling Glen Kamara.

It was said by the paper he is one of the targets identified by new sporting director Ross Wilson who could become a Rangers player in the future.

The midfielder already has connections to the club, having trained with the Ibrox outfit as a teenager. His uncle Barry is a former captain while his father Derek starred for the Gers during the 1980s.

Regardless, with his contract at Pittodrie running until 2024, it'd be a big ask to convince Aberdeen to part with the 20-year-old.

It was interesting to see how he performed against Rangers though, excelling in the middle of the park up against players such as Steven Davis and Ryan Jack.

Some supporters of both a Rangers and Aberdeen persuasion have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

Lewis Ferguson needs signed. Said it. — HUGO-HO-HO (@tweetofHugo) December 5, 2019

Lewis Ferguson will play Premier league football in England and make @AberdeenFC a small fortune #fact — Alex (@Fenners1903) December 5, 2019

Not convinced about Lewis Ferguson with the ball at his feet but he’s tremendous at battling and winning the ball back. — De@n (@ChurchofLaudrup) December 4, 2019

Lewis Ferguson was immense last night. He more than anyone dragged us back into the game and should have been named man of the match. — Bill (@williebell21) December 5, 2019

Lewis Ferguson is brilliant — Rory Fraser (@RoryFraser1) December 4, 2019

Lewis Ferguson though. World class — Eoin Wood (@Woody1903) December 4, 2019

Lewis Ferguson

MOTM won the ball back multiple times and drove the team forward getting us up the pitch.

Future Captain material — Daniel (@DanielDrane2) December 4, 2019

Lewis Ferguson is as good a player we’ve had in a long time. We should enjoy every minute we have him.

When he’s allowed to push forward the way he can control a game is a joy to watch. — ConeHead (@Gcam80) December 4, 2019