Quick links

Rangers

Reported Rangers target Lewis Ferguson earns rave reviews for display against Gerrard's men

John McGinley
Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen gets caught between Tom Grivosti and Marcus Fraser of Ross County during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie...
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Rangers were in action away from Ibrox and the midfielder was one of Aberdeen's best performers.

Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen gets caught between Tom Grivosti and Marcus Fraser of Ross County during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie...

Some fans watching Rangers' Scottish Premiership clash against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday night were left impressed by the performance of Lewis Ferguson.

The midfielder was one of the players instrumental in dragging the Dons back into the game against Steven Gerrard's side, who had rushed to a 2-0 advantage in the first half.

Subscribe

The home side managed to show their mettle and pull it back to 2-2, earning themselves a point.

Ferguson has been the subject of reported transfer interest from Rangers in recent weeks, with The Scottish Sun reporting last month that the club could look to try and buy him if they end up selling Glen Kamara.

 

It was said by the paper he is one of the targets identified by new sporting director Ross Wilson who could become a Rangers player in the future.

The midfielder already has connections to the club, having trained with the Ibrox outfit as a teenager. His uncle Barry is a former captain while his father Derek starred for the Gers during the 1980s.

Regardless, with his contract at Pittodrie running until 2024, it'd be a big ask to convince Aberdeen to part with the 20-year-old.

It was interesting to see how he performed against Rangers though, excelling in the middle of the park up against players such as Steven Davis and Ryan Jack.

 

Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen is challenged inside the penalty box by Paul Hanlon of Hibernian late in the first half during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Aberdeen...

Some supporters of both a Rangers and Aberdeen persuasion have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch