Report shares Guillaume Hoarau's demands amid Nottingham Forest interest

Manager of Nottingham Forest, Sabri Lamouchi
Sabri Lamouchi's Championship challengers Nottingham Forest are eyeing a shock deal for a former France and PSG striker.

BSC Young Boys' French forward Guillaume Hoarau

Nottingham Forest will have to offer Young Boys striker Guillaume Hoarau an 18-month contract and around £1.5 million wages if they want to lure him to the City Ground during the January transfer window, according to Blick.

With the new year a matter of weeks away, Sabri Lamouchi’s promotion-pushing side are crying out for a new centre-forward to ease the burden on Lewis Grabban, the eight-goal top scorer who has started all but one of their 18 Championship games this season.

But few expected that Hoarau, the 35-year-old former France international, would emerge as a genuine option to strengthen the Forest frontline.

 

But Hoarau, who once won the Ligue 1 title under Carlo Ancelotti at PSG, still has a lot to offer even in his advancing years and has found the net a remarkable 115 times in just over five years in Swiss football.

Speaking to Nau on Tuesday, Hoarau’s agent Michel Urscheler claimed that a move to the East Midlands is on the cards. And Blick have shed some more light on the situation 48 hours later.

Paris' French forward Guillaume Hoarau

The 6ft 4ins targetman, nicknamed ‘Air France’ due to his considerable height, wants an 18-month deal which will keep him at Nottingham Forest until he is 37 years of age. He is also demanding wages of £1.5 million, a sum which works out at somewhere in the region of £30,000-a-week.

It remains to be seen whether Forest are willing to invest such a substantial sum in a player who, in his mid-30s, has never played in England before.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Guillaume Hoarau

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

