Report: Roberto and Mario Husillos could face exits at West Ham United

West Ham United are not happy with Mario Husillos for recommending that they sign Roberto.

According to the Guardian, both Roberto and director of football Mario Husillos are facing uncertain futures at West Ham United.

Roberto has been woeful in goal for West Ham this season, despite being recommended by Husillos over the summer.

The Spaniard has had to be taken out of West Ham’s starting line-up in recent weeks, with David Martin coming in.

And the frustration at Roberto’s signing is very clear at board room level.

West Ham already want to find a way to get rid of Roberto in January, but realise that it could be a difficult task.

Roberto is on a £30,000-a-week contract at the London Stadium, which limits the amount of clubs who could come in for him.

The Hammers are said to be hoping that a Turkish side could be interested, as they look to cut Roberto’s time at the club short.

The transfer has been nothing short of a disaster, and Husillos could now lose his job because of it.

The Guardian claim that the West Ham transfer chief is set to stay until the end of the season, but his position at the club could then be reviewed.