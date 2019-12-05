Report: Nottingham Forest and Watford want Crystal Palace's Connor Wickham

Premier League strugglers Watford need a striker and so do Championship promotion-chasers Forest - could Wickham make their dreams come true?

Nottingham Forest and Watford are competing to sign Connor Wickham next month with Roy Hodgson prepared to let the Crystal Palace striker leave on loan, according to The Telegraph.

As we approach the halfway point of the season, it’s fair to say Forest and Watford have had wildly differing campaigns to date.

While the Championship giants are enjoying their best run of form in recent memory, sitting fourth in the table and dreaming of a return to the big time after two decades away, Watford could soon take their place in the second tier.

The Hornets have had more managers than wins this season and Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Leicester City leaves them stuck on a meagre eight points.

A lack of goals has been Watford’s primary issue, especially with captain Troy Deeney stuck on the sidelines, and The Telegraph suggests that the recent FA Cup finalists could take a punt on Wickham as they plot an unlikely escape route.

Wickham joined Crystal Palace in a £7 million deal from Sunderland ago (BBC) but he has made just 16 Premier League appearances in the last three-and-a-half years due to a succession of serious injuries.

Nottingham Forest, who have been worryingly over-reliant on Lewis Grabban for goals in recent months, are also interested in a short-term deal for the former Leeds United loanee. But can Wickham be relied upon to stay fit from January to May?