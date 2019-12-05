Quick links

Report: Nottingham Forest and Watford want Crystal Palace's Connor Wickham

Nottingham Forest Manager, Sabri Lamouchi during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 30th November 2019.
Premier League strugglers Watford need a striker and so do Championship promotion-chasers Forest - could Wickham make their dreams come true?

Connor Wickham of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park on December 30, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Nottingham Forest and Watford are competing to sign Connor Wickham next month with Roy Hodgson prepared to let the Crystal Palace striker leave on loan, according to The Telegraph.

As we approach the halfway point of the season, it’s fair to say Forest and Watford have had wildly differing campaigns to date.

While the Championship giants are enjoying their best run of form in recent memory, sitting fourth in the table and dreaming of a return to the big time after two decades away, Watford could soon take their place in the second tier.

 

The Hornets have had more managers than wins this season and Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Leicester City leaves them stuck on a meagre eight points.

A lack of goals has been Watford’s primary issue, especially with captain Troy Deeney stuck on the sidelines, and The Telegraph suggests that the recent FA Cup finalists could take a punt on Wickham as they plot an unlikely escape route.

Troy Deeney of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road on February 5, 2018 in Watford, England.

Wickham joined Crystal Palace in a £7 million deal from Sunderland ago (BBC) but he has made just 16 Premier League appearances in the last three-and-a-half years due to a succession of serious injuries.

Nottingham Forest, who have been worryingly over-reliant on Lewis Grabban for goals in recent months, are also interested in a short-term deal for the former Leeds United loanee. But can Wickham be relied upon to stay fit from January to May?

Conor Wickham of Palace during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Crystal Palace at Stadium of Light on March 1, 2016 in Sunderland, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

