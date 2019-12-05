Report: Napoli looking at options to replace Arsenal-linked Ancelotti

Arsenal are yet to permanently replace Unai Emery.

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport, Napoli have lined up three possible candidates to replace their under-fire manager Carlo Ancelotti.

No wins in their last eight games combined with Napoli's off-field problems have put Ancelotti under serious pressure. The Italian led the Partenopei to a second-place finish in the league last season but it's a completely different story this time around with Napoli already 17 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

The report reveals that Napoli's president Aurelio De Laurentiis has lined up Massimiliano Allegri , Luciano Spalletti and Gennaro Gattuso as possible options to replace Ancelotti if he was to be sacked in the coming days.

That should be brilliant news for Arsenal who parted ways with Unai Emery last week. The Gunners have been on the lookout for a new manager and the Telegraph reported then that Ancelotti was one of the names being considered for the job.

Napoli sacking Ancelotti would open the door for Arsenal to get the Italian without paying any sort of compensation to the Partenopei. Appointing the former Real Madrid and PSG boss would be a no brainer for the Gunners who are in dire need of an experienced manager.

Ancelotti, thanks to his previous experience in the Premier League with Chelsea, should have been Arsenal's preferred choice to replace Arsene Wenger 18 months ago. However, the Gunners could now have another opportunity to land the Italian and they should not miss out on him if he was to become available.