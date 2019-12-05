Report: Mourinho wants to revamp Tottenham's defence

Tottenham Hotspur's defence could do with some re-tooling.

According to The Independent, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants to completely revamp his defence, with Toby Alderweireld the only one he wants to keep in his line-up long-term.

Spurs lost 2-1 at Manchester United on Wednesday night, with a Marcus Rashford brace handing the Red Devils the victory over their former boss Mourinho.

That's Mourinho's first defeat as Tottenham boss, and he will now be hoping to learn more about his players before making any major transfer decisions.

However, it's now claimed that Mourinho wants to revamp his Tottenham defence and make four new signings to give his team a new look.

Mourinho allegedly plans to sign a new goalkeeper, a right back, a centre back and a left back, with Toby Alderweireld the only current starting defender that Mourinho wants to keep.

That may be difficult in itself, as Alderweireld's contract expires at the end of the season, so Mourinho may just need to re-tool his entire back line.

A new goalkeeper isn't exactly a huge shock, given that Paulo Gazzaniga isn't quite good enough to be with a top four team, and Hugo Lloris seemed to be on the decline before a major elbow injury.

Both full back positions have been a problem for Spurs in recent times, and Mourinho has seemingly spotted that issue already, whilst a partner for Alderweireld is also wanted with Mourinho allegedly less than convinced by Davinson Sanchez.

That could be a massive outlay for Spurs, but this Tottenham team needs freshening up, and these changes may be vital to bring the side forward under Mourinho.