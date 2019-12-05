Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Moshiri may not want Silva to face Goodison Park crowd

Olly Dawes
Farhad Moshiri the owner of Everton FC and Bill Kenwright the chairman of Everton look on prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Watford FC at Goodison Park on August 17,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton boss Marco Silva looks set to lose his job.

Farhad Moshiri the owner of Everton FC and Bill Kenwright the chairman of Everton look on prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Watford FC at Goodison Park on August 17,...

According to Sky Sports, Farhad Moshiri is unlikely to leave Marco Silva in charge for this weekend's game against Chelsea due to fears about the atmosphere.

Everton headed across Stanley Park to take on rivals Liverpool on Wednesday night, with Silva desperate for a result after a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Sunday.

That always looked unlikely against an unbeaten Liverpool side, and Silva saw his Toffees obliterated in a 5-2 defeat.

 

Everton once again struggled defensively, and with three defeats in a row, that may just be the end of Silva's time as Toffees boss.

It's claimed that majority shareholder Moshiri is unlikely to leave Silva in charge to face Chelsea at Goodison Park this weekend out of fear that the atmosphere will be 'toxic'.

Moshiri doesn't want Silva to face that kind of reception, so it seems likely that Silva will be gone before weekend as things stand, with a couple of ex-Everton men linked.

Everton Manager Marco Silva looks dejected during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The Guardian claim that David Moyes has been lined up for the job, in a move which would see him bring ex-Everton midfielder Tim Cahill back to the club as his assistant manager.

Bringing in Cahill could be a smart move just to ease fan perception, as some are worried about Moyes returning to the club having left for Manchester United in 2013 and struggled since, but his immediate availability makes him a prime candidate.

Everton FC manager David Moyes (L) talks to the media as Tim Cahill (R) looks on during an Everton FC press conference at ANZ Stadium on July 5, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch