Report: Moshiri may not want Silva to face Goodison Park crowd

Everton boss Marco Silva looks set to lose his job.

According to Sky Sports, Farhad Moshiri is unlikely to leave Marco Silva in charge for this weekend's game against Chelsea due to fears about the atmosphere.

Everton headed across Stanley Park to take on rivals Liverpool on Wednesday night, with Silva desperate for a result after a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Sunday.

That always looked unlikely against an unbeaten Liverpool side, and Silva saw his Toffees obliterated in a 5-2 defeat.

Everton once again struggled defensively, and with three defeats in a row, that may just be the end of Silva's time as Toffees boss.

It's claimed that majority shareholder Moshiri is unlikely to leave Silva in charge to face Chelsea at Goodison Park this weekend out of fear that the atmosphere will be 'toxic'.

Moshiri doesn't want Silva to face that kind of reception, so it seems likely that Silva will be gone before weekend as things stand, with a couple of ex-Everton men linked.

The Guardian claim that David Moyes has been lined up for the job, in a move which would see him bring ex-Everton midfielder Tim Cahill back to the club as his assistant manager.

Bringing in Cahill could be a smart move just to ease fan perception, as some are worried about Moyes returning to the club having left for Manchester United in 2013 and struggled since, but his immediate availability makes him a prime candidate.