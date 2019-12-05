Report: Middlesbrough scout £4m Sam Cosgrove in Aberdeen clash

Sam Cosgrove is emerging as a top target for Jonathan Woodgate's Championship strugglers Boro but he didn't score against Rangers.

Middlesbrough coach Robbie Keane travelled to Pittodrie on Wednesday night to watch £4 million January target Sam Cosgrove in action for Aberdeen, according to the Daily Record.

Boro are toiling at the wrong end of the Championship table and, in addition to winning just three of their 19 games since Jonathan Woodgate replaced Tony Pulis in the dugout, they are also the Championship’s lowest scorers.

The North East outfit have found the net a grand total of 16 times so far, less than a goal-a-game on average, so it is hardly a surprise that Middlesbrough have made signing a prolific centre-forward as a priority heading into the January transfer window.

Cosgrove, who will cost £4 million according to Scottish Sun, has found the net 18 times during a superb campaign for Aberdeen and Middlesbrough appear to be ramping up their interest in the new year just weeks away.

Republic of Ireland legend Keane, who knows a thing or two about hitting the back of the net, was spotted in the stands as Derek McInnes’s Dons held Rangers to a 2-2 draw in midweek.

Cosgrove didn’t manage to get on the score sheet this time around but he did give Steven Gerrard’s defence plenty of headaches with his powerful, 6ft 2ins frame.

The Sun (1 December, page 62) reports that Derby and Stoke City are also interested in the former Everton youngster but Boro might have just leapt to the front of the queue.