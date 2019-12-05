Quick links

Middlesbrough

Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership

Championship

Report: Middlesbrough scout £4m Sam Cosgrove in Aberdeen clash

Danny Owen
Newly appointed Republic of Ireland assistant coach, Robbie Keane, following a press conference at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sam Cosgrove is emerging as a top target for Jonathan Woodgate's Championship strugglers Boro but he didn't score against Rangers.

Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal of the game making it 2-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee at Pittodrie Stadium on...

Middlesbrough coach Robbie Keane travelled to Pittodrie on Wednesday night to watch £4 million January target Sam Cosgrove in action for Aberdeen, according to the Daily Record.

Boro are toiling at the wrong end of the Championship table and, in addition to winning just three of their 19 games since Jonathan Woodgate replaced Tony Pulis in the dugout, they are also the Championship’s lowest scorers.

The North East outfit have found the net a grand total of 16 times so far, less than a goal-a-game on average, so it is hardly a surprise that Middlesbrough have made signing a prolific centre-forward as a priority heading into the January transfer window.

 

Cosgrove, who will cost £4 million according to Scottish Sun, has found the net 18 times during a superb campaign for Aberdeen and Middlesbrough appear to be ramping up their interest in the new year just weeks away.

Republic of Ireland legend Keane, who knows a thing or two about hitting the back of the net, was spotted in the stands as Derek McInnes’s Dons held Rangers to a 2-2 draw in midweek.

Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen makes it 2-0 during UEFA Europa League First qualifying round match between Aberdeen and RoPS at Pittodrie Stadium on July 11, 2019 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Cosgrove didn’t manage to get on the score sheet this time around but he did give Steven Gerrard’s defence plenty of headaches with his powerful, 6ft 2ins frame.

The Sun (1 December, page 62) reports that Derby and Stoke City are also interested in the former Everton youngster but Boro might have just leapt to the front of the queue.

Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen scores his second goal of the game making it 2-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee at Pittodrie Stadium on December 18,...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch