Quick links

Everton

Liverpool

Premier League

Premier League

Report: Marcel Brands arguing for more time for Marco Silva at Everton

Subhankar Mondal
Marco Silva, Manager of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marco Silva is reportedly under pressure at Everton.

Marco Silva, Manager of Everton looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

According to The Telegraph, Everton director of football Marcel Brands thinks that Marco Silva needs more time despite the team suffering a heavy defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

The Toffees went down 5-2 to Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday evening and are now third from bottom in the league table.

The Telegraph has claimed that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri plans to see Silva in person regarding his future, and has reported that the club’s director of football Brands has been arguing that the Portuguese needs more time.

 

Departure inevitable?

Silva is a very good manager, but his time at Everton has not been great, and it is hard to see the Toffees keep the Portuguese in his role for long.

Everton are a massive club and have a very good squad, and it is a huge disappointment for the fans that the team are doing so poorly at the moment and are underperforming so badly.

Marco Silva, Manager of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch