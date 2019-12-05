Report: Marcel Brands arguing for more time for Marco Silva at Everton

Marco Silva is reportedly under pressure at Everton.

According to The Telegraph, Everton director of football Marcel Brands thinks that Marco Silva needs more time despite the team suffering a heavy defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

The Toffees went down 5-2 to Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday evening and are now third from bottom in the league table.

The Telegraph has claimed that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri plans to see Silva in person regarding his future, and has reported that the club’s director of football Brands has been arguing that the Portuguese needs more time.

Departure inevitable?

Silva is a very good manager, but his time at Everton has not been great, and it is hard to see the Toffees keep the Portuguese in his role for long.

Everton are a massive club and have a very good squad, and it is a huge disappointment for the fans that the team are doing so poorly at the moment and are underperforming so badly.