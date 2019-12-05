Report: Manchester City identify replacement for Arsenal and Everton linked Mikel Arteta

The former Everton and Arsenal midfielder is currently employed as Manchester City's number two.

Manchester City could turn to their former assistant manager as a replacement for the Arsenal and Everton-linked Mikel Arteta, according to The Sun.

The newspaper claims Arteta is one of the leading candidates to become Arsenal's next boss, having also been mentioned as a possible successor to Marco Silva - the under-threat manager of another of his old clubs, Everton.

And should the Basque coach leave the Etihad Stadium, it is said that Pep Guardiola would be happy to bring back Domenec Torrent as his new number two.

Torrent previously assisted Guardiola at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, and is newly out of work after leaving the Blues' New York-based sister club.

Whether or not Arteta would leave the Premier League champions for either Arsenal or Everton remains to be seen.

But the 37-year-old would be in line for a significant pay increase on his rumoured £800,000-a-year (around £15,000-a-week) contract if he moves into management.

Arteta spent six-and-a-half years at Everton and five at Arsenal before his retirement from playing.