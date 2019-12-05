Report: Leeds 'quietly confident' Eddie Nketiah will not be recalled by Arsenal

Nketiah has struggled for regular minutes on loan to Leeds United from Arsenal.

Following Freddie Ljungberg's comments about Eddie Nketiah this week, it was claimed that Arsenal are "poised to recall" the striker from his Leeds United loan spell in January.

But Leeds fans may feel reassured by the Yorkshire Evening Post's take on Nketiah's future.

Ljungberg said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "I need to be careful [what I say] but I think Eddie is a great player. If he goes on loan we want him to play football and get minutes otherwise they can maybe be here.

"I feel a bit sorry for him because he is a great player and the future of this club. When he has had his chance he scores goals and that's what he is about."

Nketiah has scored five goals in 13 Leeds appearances, but has only started two of those.

And the Bristol City CEO, Mark Ashton, recently declared his interest in signing the England Under-21 international if he returns to Arsenal.

But according to the YEP's chief Leeds reporter, Graham Smyth, the Whites are "quietly confident that Nketiah will still be (their) player on February 1".

SEE ALSO: FA rules outline whether or not Nketiah can face Arsenal as Leeds loanee tweets Gunners

Smyth adds that Leeds are making contingency plans in the event that Nketiah's deal is cut short, with the Times reporting that Marcelo Bielsa's side have made contact with Liverpool regarding the teenage Reds striker, Rhian Brewster.

Leeds fans - where do you think Nketiah will be come February?