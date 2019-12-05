Quick links

Leeds United

Arsenal

Premier League

Championship

Report: Leeds 'quietly confident' Eddie Nketiah will not be recalled by Arsenal

Aiden Cusick
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nketiah has struggled for regular minutes on loan to Leeds United from Arsenal.

Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg during a training session at London Colney on December 04, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Following Freddie Ljungberg's comments about Eddie Nketiah this week, it was claimed that Arsenal are "poised to recall" the striker from his Leeds United loan spell in January. 

But Leeds fans may feel reassured by the Yorkshire Evening Post's take on Nketiah's future.

Ljungberg said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "I need to be careful [what I say] but I think Eddie is a great player. If he goes on loan we want him to play football and get minutes otherwise they can maybe be here.

 

"I feel a bit sorry for him because he is a great player and the future of this club. When he has had his chance he scores goals and that's what he is about."

Nketiah has scored five goals in 13 Leeds appearances, but has only started two of those.

And the Bristol City CEO, Mark Ashton, recently declared his interest in signing the England Under-21 international if he returns to Arsenal.

But according to the YEP's chief Leeds reporter, Graham Smyth, the Whites are "quietly confident that Nketiah will still be (their) player on February 1".

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Smyth adds that Leeds are making contingency plans in the event that Nketiah's deal is cut short, with the Times reporting that Marcelo Bielsa's side have made contact with Liverpool regarding the teenage Reds striker, Rhian Brewster.

Leeds fans - where do you think Nketiah will be come February?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch